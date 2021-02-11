Greed, graft not the way to survive in politics, PM tells Juba League



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressing a discussion at Krishibid Institution, Bangladesh virtually from Ganabhaban on Wednesday organised on the occasion of 48th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Awami Juba League. photo : pid

"Today's youths can advance the country. We need all sorts of skilled manpower, and that skilled manpower will be the youth folks. We believe that youth is the power," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing a discussion meeting organised on the occasion of 48th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Awami Juba League. The programme held at Krishibid Institution, Bangladesh while the Prime Minister joined virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

She put emphasis on keeping young generation from corruption, drugs and anti-social activities to build their lives in a better way to give something to the country.

"We've to encourage, educate and raise the youth folks in that way. If we can do that it won't be a tough job to materialise the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to make the country a developed and prosperous one eliminating hunger and poverty," she said.

Sheikh Hasina briefly elaborated some programmes of the government to turn the youths of the country into skilled manpower.

She said that the government has opened all private sectors for the youths so that investors come from them.

"They (youths) could build the country with their knowledge and merit, and put forward the country in the future. We've to advance the country with the power of the youths and that's the reality," she said.

In this connection, she asked the Juba League leaders and activists to remain beside the people and work for them apart of giving speech and shouting slogans.

"We want to build Bangladesh as per the dream of the Father of the Nation where there won't be homelessness and hunger, everyone will live a beautiful life, everyone will get education, medical facility and developed lives," she said.

The Prime Minister told the Juba League leaders and workers that if anyone keep the ideals of Bangabandhu in his heart and imbued with the patriotism remain beside the people for their welfare, then that politics remains forever.

"Anyone while doing politics indulging in greed, making money and wealth as their main aim cannot survive in the politics for long. This is reality," she said.

She asked the Juba League activists to make the party stronger.

"You have to remember that if the politics is for the people and their welfare, then it is the right politics. And those who do politics to make their own fate, they might make some money, [but] later their existence fades away, this is a proven reality today," she said.

On the occasion of the founding anniversary, Hasina asked all to take oath to devote themselves for building Bangladesh as the Father of the Nation dreamt of a hunger and poverty free, developed, prosperous and secular Bangladesh.

"And we'll build the Golden Bengal of the Father of the Nation," she said.

Former Juba League leaders Industries Minister Nurul Mazid Humayun, Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Awami League Organising Secretary Mirza Azam and Harun-or-Rashid spoke at the discussion.

Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil also spoke at the programme.

At the beginning of the programme, a minute's silence was observed showing respect to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to establish Independent Bangladesh and the martyrs of August 15, 1975 including Bangabandhu, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, Juba League founding chairman Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni and others.

Eminent reciter Jayanta Chatyapadhya recited poem on Bangabandhu.

Bangladesh Awami Jubo League was formed on November 11 in 1972 at the directive of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni was made the chairman and Nur-E-Alam Siddiqui the general secretary of the youth front. -UNB







