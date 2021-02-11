Parliamentary body to decide on fate of 2nd ERL unit today

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 10: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry will hold a meeting on today to decide on the fate of the second unit of the Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL).

Everything is ready for construction of the ERL second unit. But due to unknown reason, the approval of the DPP has been delayed.

The Engineers' India Limited has prepared the DPP for the project two years back. As per the DPP, the project cost has been estimated at Tk18,653 crore.

Of them Tk7, 190 crore has been earmarked for construction of building, road, and land development.

The DPP has further earmarked Tk660 crore for customs duties, Tk1343 crore for VAT, Tk225 crore for purchasing chemical goods and others for registration, vehicles, telecommunication, and electrical goods etc.

The Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the second unit has been submitted to the ministry for approval.







