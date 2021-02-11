Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 February, 2021, 6:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Pvt hospitals to join C-19 vaccination drive

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Private hospitals will be involved in the coronavirus vaccination campaign launched nationwide, the health minister has said.
Zahid Maleque made the announcement in a seminar, titled 'National Covid-19 Vaccination: Involvement of Private Sector' at Bangladesh Private Medical College Association or BPMCA on Wednesday.
Leaders of the private health sector demanded at the seminar that the government involve privately owned hospitals in the nationwide immunisation programme.
"You wish to be involved the way you joined (public ventures) in testing and treatment. We are taking proper steps to make this happen. We hope you will be able to join the vaccination campaign with the approval of the prime minister," Maleque said.
He said the process would begin once the formalities and conditions to make it happen were met.
"The private sector is responsible for 60 percent of the health services. So why should they be left out? They will get involved in everything and we will facilitate the process."
MA Mubin Khan, president of Bangladesh Private Medical College Association or BPMCA, asked the government to initially sell one million vaccine doses to the private hospitals.
The government will give the approval and fix the vaccination fees for the private hospitals.
Private hospitals carry out COVID-19 sample testing for a fee. As for the vaccine, people would have the choice to opt for free vaccination from the government or pay fees for inoculation from private hospitals.     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar military raids Suu Kyi’s party offices
Al Jazeera report: BNP urges UN to look into allegations
Allegation of emergence of new syndicate
Police to get two hi-tech choppers
No legal complexity if Zia’s gallantry award cancelled, says Law minister
No more auto pass: Dipu Moni
Greed, graft not the way to survive in politics, PM tells Juba League
Parliamentary body to decide on fate of 2nd ERL unit today


Latest News
Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution
Michelle Obama launches a Netflix cooking show for children
Education system to be changed radically, says Dipu Moni
No legal bar in repealing Zia's gallantry title: Law Minister
Foreign diplomats in Bangladesh start getting vaccinated
Instagram vows clampdown after racist abuse of Premier League players
Army Chief calls for deployment of more Bangladeshi peacekeepers
BNP brings out procession protesting repeal of Zia's gallantry title
Two Rangpur LGED engineers sent to jail in graft case
Noakhali man sentenced to 15 yrs imprisonment in drug case
Most Read News
Gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Christopher Okemwa’s journey through the epic monologue
10 killed in Jhenidah bus-truck collision
Eight get death penalty in Dipon murder case
4 auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Teknaf road mishap
The Coronavirus vaccine diplomacy
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery
Cops cannot be captors
Sikder Group Chairman dies from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft