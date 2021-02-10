Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack        HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast      
Home News

Online registration for RU entry test from March 7-18

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 9: Online registration for admission test in first year honours of 2020-21 academic session of Rajshahi University (RU) will begin from March 7 and will continue till March 18, a RU press release said on Tuesday.
Upon completion of the scrutinizing process of the preliminary application, the qualified students have to submit the final application from March 23 and will continue till March 31.
Date of the admission test will be informed within the next couple of days.
Only the students, who have passed HSC/equivalent and 'A' level examinations in 2020, will be allowed to submit their entry test applications.
The admission test will be held in three units comprising the branches of Humanities, Science and Commerce and the university will allow 1.35 lakh students from the three units to take part in the entry.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Online registration for RU entry test from March 7-18
RCC launches drainage cleaning drive
62 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
A presumed JMB operative in Rangpur
Ashrayan: A transgender community’s hopes thrive with permanent addresses
Eight teenagers held in city
Newly elected members of Officers Association of CUET
Rezaul urges all to receive vaccine without fear


Latest News
Australia to tour Bangladesh for T20Is, not Tests
14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Bayern Munich eye historic joy of six in Club World Cup final
RMG worker’s hanging body recovered in Savar
Covid Cupid shoots down Thailand Valentine’s Day marriages
2 held with touchstone statue
Shadman ruled out of Dhaka Test
1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held
Oil-rich Libya in poverty after decade of conflict
Most Read News
All primary school teachers to be vaccinated in a week
Verdict on 9 Mymensingh 'Liberation War criminals' Feb 11
Hearing on Al Jazeera ban Wednesday
Khagrachhari madrasa teacher burnt alive
Mother-daughter found hanging in same rope
Bangladesh-Vietnam ties aim inclusiveness
One killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Hacker tries to poison water supply of Florida city
Gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Global health officials back Oxford vaccine after SA study rings alarm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft