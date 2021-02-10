Online registration for RU entry test from March 7-18

RAJSHAHI, Feb 9: Online registration for admission test in first year honours of 2020-21 academic session of Rajshahi University (RU) will begin from March 7 and will continue till March 18, a RU press release said on Tuesday.

Upon completion of the scrutinizing process of the preliminary application, the qualified students have to submit the final application from March 23 and will continue till March 31.

Date of the admission test will be informed within the next couple of days.

Only the students, who have passed HSC/equivalent and 'A' level examinations in 2020, will be allowed to submit their entry test applications.

The admission test will be held in three units comprising the branches of Humanities, Science and Commerce and the university will allow 1.35 lakh students from the three units to take part in the entry.