RCC launches drainage cleaning drive

RAJSHAHI, Feb 9: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has launched a programme of removing dirt and mud from drains to ensure an environment-friendly atmosphere in the city.

The city corporation will extract and remove the existing mud and filths from all drains in 30 wards of the city through using three excavators and hydraulic trucks within the next two months.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton opened the programme in Terakhadia area on Monday afternoon saying their efforts will help eradicate mosquito breeding grounds.

Panel Mayor Shariful Islam Babu, Ward Councilor Kamal Hossain and Chief Conservancy Officer Sheikh Mamun were present on the occasion.

"We have adopted the step to remove water-logging through ensuring enhanced water flow in the drains," Mayor Liton said, adding that water stagnant is one of the major reasons of mosquito breeding.

He also said the city corporation has been implementing drainage and approach road projects aimed at freeing the city from water-logging together with making the pedestrian movement easy.

Various works including construction of a two kilometer road, culverts and railings were completed with an estimated cost of around Taka 4.27 crore at present.

The infrastructure development works are progressing under a project titled "Drain Construction for Removing Water-logging in Rajshahi city (Third Phase)" in order to install a planned drainage system through removing its existing constraints.

Another eight-kilometer road is being constructed besides 11 drainages under the project in order to make the pedestrian movement hassle-free with the process of removing garbage and waste from the drains easy and smooth.







