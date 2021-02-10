Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack        HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast      
Home News

RCC launches drainage cleaning drive

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 9: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has launched a programme of removing dirt and mud from drains to ensure an environment-friendly atmosphere in the city.
The city corporation will extract and remove the existing mud and filths from all drains in 30 wards of the city through using three excavators and hydraulic trucks within the next two months.
City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton opened the programme in Terakhadia area on Monday afternoon saying their efforts will help eradicate mosquito breeding grounds.
Panel Mayor Shariful Islam Babu, Ward Councilor Kamal Hossain and Chief Conservancy Officer Sheikh Mamun were present on the occasion.
"We have adopted the step to remove water-logging through ensuring enhanced water flow in the drains," Mayor Liton said, adding that water stagnant is one of the major reasons of mosquito breeding.
He also said the city corporation has been implementing drainage and approach road projects aimed at freeing the city from water-logging together with making the pedestrian movement easy.
Various works including construction of a two kilometer road, culverts and railings were completed with an estimated cost of around Taka 4.27 crore at present.
The infrastructure development works are progressing under a project titled "Drain Construction for Removing Water-logging in Rajshahi city (Third Phase)" in order to install a planned drainage system through removing its existing constraints.
Another eight-kilometer road is being constructed besides 11 drainages under the project in order to make the pedestrian movement hassle-free with the process of removing garbage and waste from the drains easy and smooth.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Online registration for RU entry test from March 7-18
RCC launches drainage cleaning drive
62 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
A presumed JMB operative in Rangpur
Ashrayan: A transgender community’s hopes thrive with permanent addresses
Eight teenagers held in city
Newly elected members of Officers Association of CUET
Rezaul urges all to receive vaccine without fear


Latest News
Australia to tour Bangladesh for T20Is, not Tests
14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Bayern Munich eye historic joy of six in Club World Cup final
RMG worker’s hanging body recovered in Savar
Covid Cupid shoots down Thailand Valentine’s Day marriages
2 held with touchstone statue
Shadman ruled out of Dhaka Test
1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held
Oil-rich Libya in poverty after decade of conflict
Most Read News
All primary school teachers to be vaccinated in a week
Verdict on 9 Mymensingh 'Liberation War criminals' Feb 11
Hearing on Al Jazeera ban Wednesday
Khagrachhari madrasa teacher burnt alive
Mother-daughter found hanging in same rope
Bangladesh-Vietnam ties aim inclusiveness
One killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Hacker tries to poison water supply of Florida city
Gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Global health officials back Oxford vaccine after SA study rings alarm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft