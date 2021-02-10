62 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 9: A total of 62 people were tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Tuesday after testing 1,789 samples at eight COVID-19 laboratories in the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 48 are from Chattogram city and 14 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases reached 33,586 and among the total infected persons, 26,244 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7334 are residents of different upazilas of the district.

Besides, the total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 31,121 in the district with the healing of 37 more people in the last 24 hours.

A total of 31121 coronavirus patients have so far recovered from Covid-19 and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 92.62 percent in the district,




















