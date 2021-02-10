BANKING EVENT

Brac Bank Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking Tareq Refat Ullah Khan and Asian Paints Head of Finance and Company Secretary Tarique Ahmed shaking hands after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their colleagues at the Brac Bank head office in the city recently. This agreement will enable Brac Bank to collect the sales proceeds on behalf of Asian Paints throughout the country by using its branch and agent banking networks in real-time. Asian Paints will benefit from leveraging Brac Bank's agent banking channel to avail banking services beyond stipulated banking hours.