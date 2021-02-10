

Fund transfer from SBL to bKash through app

This "Fund Transfer" service has officially been inaugurated at the Head Office of Standard Bank in the city on Tuesday.

Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Managing Director and CEO; Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, Additional Managing Director; Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director; Sufi Tofail Ahmed, EVP and CITO; Md. Ali Reza, CFO and acting Company Secretary of Standard Bank and Ali Ahmmed, Head of Strategy of bKash along with high officials of both the organisations were present at the moment.

To transfer fund, any SBL account holder needs to add beneficiary first. After adding bKash account as beneficiary by filling up necessary information, customer can transfer money instantly. Once added, customers can make next transactions easily.

Customer can find the logo of Standard Bank Limited in the Add Money section of bKash app. Tapping on the logo will redirect customer towards SBL DigiBanking app or app download link.

After opening SBL DigiBanking app, customer needs to tap on 'Transfer to bKash' icon from the home screen. From 'Add bKash Beneficiary' option, customer needs to enter bKash account number, beneficiary name and OTP (One Time Password) code to add beneficiary. Now, the customer needs to select 'Transfer to bKash' option, enter the sender's bank account number, bKash account number, beneficiary name, amount of money and narration. Then by tapping on 'Submit' button and typing the OTP code, customer can transfer money to bKash account instantly.









From now, 6.5 lakh customers of Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) will be able to transfer fund instantly from their mobile banking app "SBL DigiBanking" to any bKash account 24/7 from anywhere, says a press release.This "Fund Transfer" service has officially been inaugurated at the Head Office of Standard Bank in the city on Tuesday.Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Managing Director and CEO; Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, Additional Managing Director; Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director; Sufi Tofail Ahmed, EVP and CITO; Md. Ali Reza, CFO and acting Company Secretary of Standard Bank and Ali Ahmmed, Head of Strategy of bKash along with high officials of both the organisations were present at the moment.To transfer fund, any SBL account holder needs to add beneficiary first. After adding bKash account as beneficiary by filling up necessary information, customer can transfer money instantly. Once added, customers can make next transactions easily.Customer can find the logo of Standard Bank Limited in the Add Money section of bKash app. Tapping on the logo will redirect customer towards SBL DigiBanking app or app download link.After opening SBL DigiBanking app, customer needs to tap on 'Transfer to bKash' icon from the home screen. From 'Add bKash Beneficiary' option, customer needs to enter bKash account number, beneficiary name and OTP (One Time Password) code to add beneficiary. Now, the customer needs to select 'Transfer to bKash' option, enter the sender's bank account number, bKash account number, beneficiary name, amount of money and narration. Then by tapping on 'Submit' button and typing the OTP code, customer can transfer money to bKash account instantly.