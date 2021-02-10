Video
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021
Business

BB permits Southeast Bank to run Islamic banking

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

Bangladesh Bank has permitted Southeast Bank to provide Shariah based Islamic Banking services besides Conventional Banking at its all business centres, says a press release.
Bangladesh Bank (BB)  has given approval in response to the bank's application. With the approval of the BB, it will be easier to provide all modern and technology backed Islamic Banking Services from all business centres of the bank in addition to the conventional banking services.
Southeast Bank presently has 5 fully Islamic Banking Branches, named Motijheel Branch, Dhaka; CDA Avenue Branch, Chottogram; Bondorbazar Branch, Sylhet; Chagolnaiya Branch, Feni, and Cox's Bazar Branch.
Southeast Bank has been providing Islamic Banking Services under the brand name of "Southeast Tijarah" since 2003. It is mentionable that, at present Southeast Bank has 135 Branches and 18 Uposhakhas.


