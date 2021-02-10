Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack        HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast      
Home Business

Walton launches eco-friendly digital writing pad for kids

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

Walton launches eco-friendly digital writing pad for kids

Walton launches eco-friendly digital writing pad for kids

Country's leading hi-tech products manufacturer Walton has introduced eco-friendly and radiation-free digital writing pad for kids. The super brand named the device as 'MyPage Digital Writing Pad,' which will add a touch of sophisticated technology to children's learning skills.
The beginning of their education would be technology based.
Walton's new device is equipped with a scratch resistant 10-inch anti-dazzling LCD film screen. The easily portable digital writing pad weighs only 158 grams with 254 milliliter (mm) height and 164 mm width, says a press release.
The state-of-the-art 'MyPage Digital Writing Pad' designed with pressure sensor technology, ABS protection frame for safety as well as a stylus pen with which children can easily learn to draw or write. The pen can be easily carried as there is space to keep the stylus pen inside the pad. And thus, no fear of losing it.
The device is also featured with one click erase button and lock screen facility. This battery powered device has the advantage of changing the battery as many times as users like when the charge is over. This eco-friendly digital writing pad is also giving smooth writing experience. One of the great advantage of this device is that it does not harm the eyes of kids.  
According to Walton, the 'MyPage Digital Writing Pad' with the latest features is priced at Tk 995. At present, customers are enjoying guaranteed cashback up to 100 percent upon the purchase of this device from any of Walton Plaza or dealer point all over the country. In addition, the online customers are offered 10 percent cash discount as well as home delivery facility on the order place in Walton E-Plaza.
Recently, Walton has started offering cashback up to 100% to deliver digital technology products to local buyers at affordable prices. The campaign was inaugurated by Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman SM Rezaul Alam at Walton Corporate Office. In that event, International Children's Peace Prize winner Sadat Rahman attended the function as special guest while Founder of Robi Ten Minutes School young entrepreneur Ayman Sadiq also joined the event virtually.
Under the campaign, customers have the opportunity to get up to 100% cashback on laptops, desktops and computer accessories. The campaign has already received quite a response among technology lovers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Fund transfer from SBL to bKash through app
BB permits Southeast Bank to run Islamic banking
Walton launches eco-friendly digital writing pad for kids
UAE airlines achieve highest 7-star safety rating against C-19
BD targets aggressive efforts in renewal energy generation
EEDC wishes to be a BD development partner
Meghna Petroleum: Top profit earner, tax-payer in FY'21


Latest News
Australia to tour Bangladesh for T20Is, not Tests
14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Bayern Munich eye historic joy of six in Club World Cup final
RMG worker’s hanging body recovered in Savar
Covid Cupid shoots down Thailand Valentine’s Day marriages
2 held with touchstone statue
Shadman ruled out of Dhaka Test
1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held
Oil-rich Libya in poverty after decade of conflict
Most Read News
All primary school teachers to be vaccinated in a week
Verdict on 9 Mymensingh 'Liberation War criminals' Feb 11
Hearing on Al Jazeera ban Wednesday
Khagrachhari madrasa teacher burnt alive
Bangladesh-Vietnam ties aim inclusiveness
Mother-daughter found hanging in same rope
One killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Hacker tries to poison water supply of Florida city
Gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Global health officials back Oxford vaccine after SA study rings alarm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft