

Walton launches eco-friendly digital writing pad for kids

The beginning of their education would be technology based.

Walton's new device is equipped with a scratch resistant 10-inch anti-dazzling LCD film screen. The easily portable digital writing pad weighs only 158 grams with 254 milliliter (mm) height and 164 mm width, says a press release.

The state-of-the-art 'MyPage Digital Writing Pad' designed with pressure sensor technology, ABS protection frame for safety as well as a stylus pen with which children can easily learn to draw or write. The pen can be easily carried as there is space to keep the stylus pen inside the pad. And thus, no fear of losing it.

The device is also featured with one click erase button and lock screen facility. This battery powered device has the advantage of changing the battery as many times as users like when the charge is over. This eco-friendly digital writing pad is also giving smooth writing experience. One of the great advantage of this device is that it does not harm the eyes of kids.

According to Walton, the 'MyPage Digital Writing Pad' with the latest features is priced at Tk 995. At present, customers are enjoying guaranteed cashback up to 100 percent upon the purchase of this device from any of Walton Plaza or dealer point all over the country. In addition, the online customers are offered 10 percent cash discount as well as home delivery facility on the order place in Walton E-Plaza.

Recently, Walton has started offering cashback up to 100% to deliver digital technology products to local buyers at affordable prices. The campaign was inaugurated by Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman SM Rezaul Alam at Walton Corporate Office. In that event, International Children's Peace Prize winner Sadat Rahman attended the function as special guest while Founder of Robi Ten Minutes School young entrepreneur Ayman Sadiq also joined the event virtually.

Under the campaign, customers have the opportunity to get up to 100% cashback on laptops, desktops and computer accessories. The campaign has already received quite a response among technology lovers.







