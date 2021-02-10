Video
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021
Business

UAE airlines achieve highest 7-star safety rating against C-19

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

DUBAI, Feb 9: The UAE airlines are the safest to fly during the coronavirus pandemic, achieving the highest seven-star rating for their safety for passengers as well as flight attendants.
Dubai's Emirates, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, budget carriers flydubai and Sharjah-headquartered Air Arabia have been rated highly by global airline quality rating company airlineratings.com for their compliance with the safety measures against Covid-19.
Emirates airline has achieved the highest safety seven-star rating for its Covid-19 website information and instructions, social distancing on boarding, flight attendant personal protection equipment, face masks compulsory, meal service modified, passengers sanitizer kit and deep clean of aircraft.
Earlier this month, Emirates introduced self-check-in and bag drop kiosks at Dubai International, making passenger check-ins touchless to enhance safety of the passengers. The kiosks allow customers to check-in, receive their boarding pass, choose seats on board, and drop off their bags. New services have also been added to allow passengers to make payments for ancillary purchases, such as additional baggage allowance, directly at the kiosks.    —Khaleej Times


