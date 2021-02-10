Video
EEDC wishes to be a BD development partner

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Correspondent

European  Economic  Development  Council  (EEDC)  wishes  to  participate  in building   Socio-Economic   and   Infrastructure   Development as   a partner   of Bangladesh particularly with the Private Sector entrepreneurs through preparing a Medium and long term Action Program.
This was disclosed by the newly appointed EEDC Bangladesh Representative Ashraful Haq Chowdhury while meeting with the Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen, MP recently( 4th February 4 last) at his office.
Chowdhury mentioned that EEDC appreciated the development initiatives taken by  the  Government  of  Bangladesh  where the economic  pattern  in  various indicators has made a substantial growth in the recent years and it can be the Role Model for other developing countries.
The Foreign Minister has appreciated the development initiatives and role of  EEDC  in  Latin  America,  Africa,  Caribbean  Countries  and  Asia.  In these countries  EEDC  has  undertaken  Medium  and  Mega  Projects  in  Agriculture  andFisheries, Steel and   Ship   building,   Water   Management   and  Climate   Change, Communications, Real Estate,  Energy  and  Green  Technology.
These  projects have  direct  contributions  to  infrastructure  development, skill development training, employment generation and communication.
The  Foreign  Minister  hopes  EEDC  will  equally  contribute  in  these  sectors  as  well which will help to accelerate Bangladesh as adeveloped nation by 2041.


