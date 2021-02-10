EEDC wishes to be a BD development partner

European Economic Development Council (EEDC) wishes to participate in building Socio-Economic and Infrastructure Development as a partner of Bangladesh particularly with the Private Sector entrepreneurs through preparing a Medium and long term Action Program.

This was disclosed by the newly appointed EEDC Bangladesh Representative Ashraful Haq Chowdhury while meeting with the Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen, MP recently( 4th February 4 last) at his office.

Chowdhury mentioned that EEDC appreciated the development initiatives taken by the Government of Bangladesh where the economic pattern in various indicators has made a substantial growth in the recent years and it can be the Role Model for other developing countries.

The Foreign Minister has appreciated the development initiatives and role of EEDC in Latin America, Africa, Caribbean Countries and Asia. In these countries EEDC has undertaken Medium and Mega Projects in Agriculture andFisheries, Steel and Ship building, Water Management and Climate Change, Communications, Real Estate, Energy and Green Technology.

These projects have direct contributions to infrastructure development, skill development training, employment generation and communication.

The Foreign Minister hopes EEDC will equally contribute in these sectors as well which will help to accelerate Bangladesh as adeveloped nation by 2041.















