Meghna Petroleum: Top profit earner, tax-payer in FY'21

Meghna Petroleum Limited (MPL) was the highest taxpayer and the profit earner fetching Tk 505 crore (ahead of tax) for the consecutive third fiscal year (FY) in 2020-21.

Despite the raging pandemic, MPL earned a profit of Tk 307.91 crore after tax and paid a revenue of Tk 102.75 crore to the National Exchequer in the last FY.

MPL is the largest of the three units of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) engaged in distribution and marketing of the petroleum product of the BPC across the country.

In the last FY, of the country's total demand, MPL distributed 38 per cent and 55.5 per cent of the petroleum oil and lubricant oil respectively.

After shouldering responsibility to increase sale of petroleum and lubricant, slashing of administrative expenses, reduction of system loss and increasing of profit on June 14, 2016, the MPL has proved its competence.

The profit after tax of the oil distribution company was Tk 379.91 crore in FY 2018-19, Tk 360.41 crore in FY 2017-18, Tk 219.48 crore in 2016-17 and Tk 185.02 crore in FY in FY 2015-16

The company paid tax to the tune of Tk 124.30 crore, Tk 116.30 crore, Tk 73.63 crore and Tk 63.95 crore respectively in the aforesaid FYs.

Accordingly the National Board of Revenue accorded outstanding award to the company in public category and the awarded for the second highest tax payer card in energy sector.











