Masawa Agro exporting local agri products

Cabbage, largely produced in northern districts is now being exported to six foreign countries. Masawa Agro Limited, the country's leading agro-processing and exporting company, is playing a vital role in this export.

They are working on their initiative to provide fair prices to the farmers including agricultural products- potato, sweet pumpkin, cabbage producing, processing and export, the supply of seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides and also creating employment opportunities for women.

Farmers are getting more encouragement as they are getting fair prices, says a press release.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, the country is producing an average of about 8 million tons of potatoes against the demand of 4 million tons. Of course this is a good sign but unfortunately our farmers are not getting much benefit from it.

Besides, farmers often sell it at a very low price as they do not get fair price of potato during harvesting season or store it in cold storage as an alternative in the hope of getting fair price.

Regarding this issue, Arif Azad Prince, Managing Director, Masawa Agro Limited, said, "Although he is a textile engineer himself, he has started exporting cabbage from different districts of the country with business risk considering the potential and interest of foreign buyers.

"Since 2016, we have been exporting potatoes to Malaysia, Singapore, UAE, UAE, Nepal and Brunei. After COVID we started exporting cabbage to Singapore and Malaysia from last December. So far we have exported 93 containers weighing 1860 metric tons of cabbage."

"Another 20 containers weighing 400 metric tons of cabbage are in the process of export. It will also start exporting potatoes in late January. Note that so far we have exported the highest amount of cabbage from Bangladesh. Last year, we exported about 12,000 metric tons of potatoes.

"I hope to be able to export 15,000 metric tons of potatoes this year. Potatoes, sweet pumpkins and cabbages were collected from grassroots farmers in remote areas of Bogra, Joypurhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon and Panchagarh districts of North Bengal. Then we process and package our own and export them. "

"Exports were being hampered due to lack of adequate pre-cooling system and long delay in transportation of goods. If proper measures are taken in this regard, it is possible to increase the exports manifold" he added more.















