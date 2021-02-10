

BUILD urges government to recast SME policy

It has also urged the government to clarify the definition of CMSME (cottage, micro, small and medium enterprise), WE (women entrepreneur), Logistics in the upcoming National Industrial Policy 2021.

The urge came from the 7th meeting of the SME Development Working Committee of BUILD held recently. The meeting was co-chaired by KM Ali Azam, Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Mahbubul Alam, President, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

Ferdaus Ara Begum CEO, BUILD made two key note presentations on Industrial Policy 2016 and Support for CMSMEs in Bangladesh & Revisiting the Action Plan of SME Policy 2019 to Address COVID-19 Situation, said a press release on Monday.

Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam said to attain the goals set by the government by 2041, it is very essential to implement demand-based individual cottage, micro, small, medium and large industries.

He also said that the Ministry of Industries will consider all the recommendations placed by BUILD in the National Industrial Policy 2021.

BSS adds: CCCI President Mahbubul Alam in his welcome speech said that there is no alternative for harmonized and synchronized policy advocacy for sustainable SME growth in Bangladesh. He said around 99 percent of the industries in Bangladesh belong to the SME sector while this sector contributes to 86 percent of the total employment generation in Bangladesh.

"The constraints faced by the SMEs need to be addressed in the upcoming Industrial Policy and SME Policy properly," added Mahbubul.

The CCCI President also drew the attention of the government to ensure ease of financing for the WEs.

The CEO of BUILD informed that among 26 recommendations placed before the 6th SMEDWC, 10 have been implemented while 2 are in process.

She stressed the need for inclusion of logistics as a high priority sector in the National Industrial Policy 2021.

Ferdous Ara said Bangladesh is going to graduate from the LDC status by 2024 and this will be a huge achievement for the country.

On the other hand, she said Bangladesh would lose some preferential treatment in the export market. "To attain sustainable cost competitiveness, there is no alternative for improving the logistics scenario in Bangladesh," she added.

She emphasized the need for designing the action plan for ensuring fruitful implementation of the ensuing National Industrial Policy 2021 by addressing the impact of COVID-19 in the socioeconomic context.





The Business Initiatives Leading Development (BUILD), a joint initiative of DCCI, MCCI and CCCI, has urged the government to recast the SME policy.It has also urged the government to clarify the definition of CMSME (cottage, micro, small and medium enterprise), WE (women entrepreneur), Logistics in the upcoming National Industrial Policy 2021.The urge came from the 7th meeting of the SME Development Working Committee of BUILD held recently. The meeting was co-chaired by KM Ali Azam, Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Mahbubul Alam, President, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).Ferdaus Ara Begum CEO, BUILD made two key note presentations on Industrial Policy 2016 and Support for CMSMEs in Bangladesh & Revisiting the Action Plan of SME Policy 2019 to Address COVID-19 Situation, said a press release on Monday.Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam said to attain the goals set by the government by 2041, it is very essential to implement demand-based individual cottage, micro, small, medium and large industries.He also said that the Ministry of Industries will consider all the recommendations placed by BUILD in the National Industrial Policy 2021.BSS adds: CCCI President Mahbubul Alam in his welcome speech said that there is no alternative for harmonized and synchronized policy advocacy for sustainable SME growth in Bangladesh. He said around 99 percent of the industries in Bangladesh belong to the SME sector while this sector contributes to 86 percent of the total employment generation in Bangladesh."The constraints faced by the SMEs need to be addressed in the upcoming Industrial Policy and SME Policy properly," added Mahbubul.The CCCI President also drew the attention of the government to ensure ease of financing for the WEs.The CEO of BUILD informed that among 26 recommendations placed before the 6th SMEDWC, 10 have been implemented while 2 are in process.She stressed the need for inclusion of logistics as a high priority sector in the National Industrial Policy 2021.Ferdous Ara said Bangladesh is going to graduate from the LDC status by 2024 and this will be a huge achievement for the country.On the other hand, she said Bangladesh would lose some preferential treatment in the export market. "To attain sustainable cost competitiveness, there is no alternative for improving the logistics scenario in Bangladesh," she added.She emphasized the need for designing the action plan for ensuring fruitful implementation of the ensuing National Industrial Policy 2021 by addressing the impact of COVID-19 in the socioeconomic context.