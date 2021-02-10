

GP unveils Telenor Tech Trends that will shape 2021

Telenor Research has recently identified five different technology trends that will shape 2021, Grameenphone recently unveiled the research findings through an interactive event at GP House on February 08, 2021.

The year 2020 will go down in history as not only one of the most challenging of the century but also as one of the most transformative. COVID-19 has forced the global population to urgently adapt to a new way of life.

The sixth edition of Tech Trends by Telenor Research team identified the emergence of innovative technologies addressing remote education & work, rising data security concerns, increased usage of environmentally friendly solutions and combating loneliness.

The Chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC), Shyam Sunder Sikder attended the occasion as Chief Guest.

Bjørn Table Sandberg, Head of Telenor Research virtually presented the keynote speech during the session and said, "The pandemic has triggered us and nearly every industry around the globe to adapt at a rate once thought impossible.

"The past year has proved that digitalization will be key to tackling major societal issues and to facilitate new ways of working and living in 2021."

BTRC Chairman said, "I am delighted to see the ambitions of a Digital Bangladesh set by the government becoming a reality, our digital resilience has allowed us to quickly adopt health guidelines during this pandemic to keep our citizens safe and maintain our economic momentum.

"The technology trends that are being forecasted will play a crucial role in guiding innovators, enterprises and experts in creating solutions that matter to citizens."

In 2021 Telenor Research predicts the emergence of new technology to aid remote learning and changes to the virtual education eco-system. As we move down 2021 where working from home is already the new normal, organizations will now focus on building capacity to use new digital tools, upskilling and data & cybersecurity.

Ensuring mental well-being using advanced technologies like Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and advanced AI-based chatbots for those experiencing prolonged isolation will also come into play.

AI will also be implemented to optimize energy consumptions. It will help make renewable energy, such as wind power, more predictable, and 'smarten' up cities by optimizing transport and predicting overall quality of environment and life.

Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone reemphasized, " These tech projections show technology and connectivity will play a pivotal role in ensuring our mental well-being, modernizing the education system to becoming a knowledge-based economy, promoting green-tech agendas, and keeping us safe in online space towards a better Bangladesh. In order for us to make it happen, we are committed to collaborating with the regulator, eco-system player, innovators and policy makers."

Anir Chowdhury, Policy Advisor of a2i, Sonia Bashir Kabir, Founder of SBK Tech Ventures & SBK Foundation, Dr. Mehtab Khanam, Counselling Psychology, University of Dhaka also took part in the panel discussion.

















