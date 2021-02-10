Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack        HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast      
Home Business

GP unveils Telenor Tech Trends that will shape 2021

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

GP unveils Telenor Tech Trends that will shape 2021

GP unveils Telenor Tech Trends that will shape 2021

The pandemic is transforming communities and accelerating digitalization and the technology adoption across the nation.
Telenor Research has recently identified five different technology trends that will shape 2021, Grameenphone recently unveiled the research findings through an interactive event at GP House on February 08, 2021.
The year 2020 will go down in history as not only one of the most challenging of the century but also as one of the most transformative. COVID-19 has forced the global population to urgently adapt to a new way of life.
The sixth edition of Tech Trends by Telenor Research team identified the emergence of innovative technologies addressing remote education & work, rising data security concerns, increased usage of environmentally friendly solutions and combating loneliness.
The Chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC), Shyam Sunder Sikder attended the occasion as Chief Guest.
Bjørn Table Sandberg, Head of Telenor Research virtually presented the keynote speech during the session and said, "The pandemic has triggered us and nearly every industry around the globe to adapt at a rate once thought impossible.
"The past year has proved that digitalization will be key to tackling major societal issues and to facilitate new ways of working and living in 2021."
BTRC Chairman said, "I am delighted to see the ambitions of a Digital Bangladesh set by the government becoming a reality, our digital resilience has allowed us to quickly adopt health guidelines during this pandemic to keep our citizens safe and maintain our economic momentum.
"The technology trends that are being forecasted will play a crucial role in guiding innovators, enterprises and experts in creating solutions that matter to citizens."
In 2021 Telenor Research predicts the emergence of new technology to aid remote learning and changes to the virtual education eco-system. As we move down 2021 where working from home is already the new normal, organizations will now focus on building capacity to use new digital tools, upskilling and data & cybersecurity.
 Ensuring mental well-being using advanced technologies like Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and advanced AI-based chatbots for those experiencing prolonged isolation will also come into play.
AI will also be implemented to optimize energy consumptions. It will help make renewable energy, such as wind power, more predictable, and 'smarten' up cities by optimizing transport and predicting overall quality of environment and life.
Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone reemphasized, " These tech projections show technology and connectivity will play a pivotal role in ensuring our mental well-being, modernizing the education system to becoming a knowledge-based economy, promoting green-tech agendas, and keeping us safe in online space towards a better Bangladesh. In order for us to make it happen, we are committed to collaborating with the regulator, eco-system player, innovators and policy makers."
Anir Chowdhury, Policy Advisor of a2i, Sonia Bashir Kabir, Founder of SBK Tech Ventures & SBK Foundation, Dr. Mehtab Khanam, Counselling Psychology, University of Dhaka also took part in the panel discussion.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Fund transfer from SBL to bKash through app
BB permits Southeast Bank to run Islamic banking
Walton launches eco-friendly digital writing pad for kids
UAE airlines achieve highest 7-star safety rating against C-19
BD targets aggressive efforts in renewal energy generation
EEDC wishes to be a BD development partner
Meghna Petroleum: Top profit earner, tax-payer in FY'21


Latest News
Australia to tour Bangladesh for T20Is, not Tests
14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Bayern Munich eye historic joy of six in Club World Cup final
RMG workerâ€™s hanging body recovered in Savar
Covid Cupid shoots down Thailand Valentineâ€™s Day marriages
2 held with touchstone statue
Shadman ruled out of Dhaka Test
1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held
Oil-rich Libya in poverty after decade of conflict
Most Read News
All primary school teachers to be vaccinated in a week
Verdict on 9 Mymensingh 'Liberation War criminals' Feb 11
Hearing on Al Jazeera ban Wednesday
Khagrachhari madrasa teacher burnt alive
Bangladesh-Vietnam ties aim inclusiveness
Mother-daughter found hanging in same rope
One killed in â€˜gunfightâ€™ with BGB
Hacker tries to poison water supply of Florida city
Gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Global health officials back Oxford vaccine after SA study rings alarm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft