Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:15 PM
Home Business

Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desd

Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery

Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery

Paperfly- the largest delivery network of Bangladesh has joined their hands with Dhamaka.
As an E-commerce platform, Dhamaka is known for their wide variety of products and bringing exciting deals to their customers.
On behalf of Paperfly Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer- Rahath Ahmed, Head of Sales and Key Accounts- Reaz Uddin Khan, Assistant Manager, Key accounts- Oli-Ur-Reza were present. From Dhamaka, Chief Operating Officer- Sirajul Islam Rana, Business Coordinator- Sourab Saha, Senior Manager & Lead, Logistics and Operations- Jahidul Islam Nahid were present.
Together, with this massive delivery network, they have set their eyes to deliver more happiness to every corner of the country with a wide range of affordable product that are available in their site.


