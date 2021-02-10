Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack        HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast      
Home Business

Asian markets track Wall Street records on reopening hopes

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

HONG KONG, Feb 9: Equities pushed ever higher in Asian trade on Tuesday following another record-breaking performance on Wall Street as vaccinations are rolled out, infections fall and investors bet Joe Biden will be able to push through his massive stimulus.
While there is a growing sense of concern that valuations may have gone too far for now, having enjoyed a strong rally in recent months, the general mood is one of optimism that the global economy will break out as life gradually returns to normal.
The president's $1.9 trillion rescue bill is winding its way through Congress and while Biden might not get the broad bipartisan deal he had hoped for, Democrats' majority in both houses is likely to be enough for them to pass a large package.
The giant spending splurge, which includes $1,400 cash handouts, comes as the US immunisation programme gathers pace and figures show new cases, deaths and hospitalisations are tumbling.
A similar picture is emerging in Britain while Europe is also seeing improvements.
Adding to the positivity, statistics out of Israel - which has led the world in vaccinations - appear to show the jabs are working.
"Financial markets are forward-looking, and it looks like the US and Europe have Covid cases heading in the right direction," said OANDA's Edward Moya.
"Reflation bets are running wild and that could be enough to keep this stock market party going."
All three main indexes on Wall Street ended at new highs and Asia extended the rally.
Seoul led gains, jumping one per cent while Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shanghai, Singapore, Jakarta and Manila were also well in the green.
Axi strategist Stephen Innes said buying was "further buoyed by an upbeat set of earnings from the holiday season and vaccine optimism".    —AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Fund transfer from SBL to bKash through app
BB permits Southeast Bank to run Islamic banking
Walton launches eco-friendly digital writing pad for kids
UAE airlines achieve highest 7-star safety rating against C-19
BD targets aggressive efforts in renewal energy generation
EEDC wishes to be a BD development partner
Meghna Petroleum: Top profit earner, tax-payer in FY'21


Latest News
Australia to tour Bangladesh for T20Is, not Tests
14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Bayern Munich eye historic joy of six in Club World Cup final
RMG workerâ€™s hanging body recovered in Savar
Covid Cupid shoots down Thailand Valentineâ€™s Day marriages
2 held with touchstone statue
Shadman ruled out of Dhaka Test
1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held
Oil-rich Libya in poverty after decade of conflict
Most Read News
All primary school teachers to be vaccinated in a week
Verdict on 9 Mymensingh 'Liberation War criminals' Feb 11
Hearing on Al Jazeera ban Wednesday
Khagrachhari madrasa teacher burnt alive
Bangladesh-Vietnam ties aim inclusiveness
Mother-daughter found hanging in same rope
One killed in â€˜gunfightâ€™ with BGB
Hacker tries to poison water supply of Florida city
Gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Global health officials back Oxford vaccine after SA study rings alarm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft