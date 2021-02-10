Dekko Accessories, Agami Accessories win US accolades

Dekko Accessories Limited and Agami Accessories Limited achieved platinum certificates in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) from the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

As per USGBC detailed review of the projects' certification and performance data, the companies met all the requirements and earned all 87 LEED points for the certification.

The 360 Total Solution Limited (TSL) was the 'Green Building' consultant for the project. With 87 LEED points, Dekko Accessories and Agami Accessories made it to the list of top 10 factories in Bangladesh as well as in the world.

LEED certification identifies Dekko and Agami as a showcase example of sustainability and demonstrates leadership in transforming the building industry in honor of this impressive achievement and in appreciation of the participation in LEED.

While giving the LEED certificates, Ananta Ahmed, USGBC faculty member and also principal consultant and managing director of 360 TSL, said that LEED is not just a certificate. It is the most effective business management system. He said, "In addition to the original total cost savings, the project has experienced significant operating cost savings in energy and water use".











