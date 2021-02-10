Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack        HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast      
Home Business

ECNEC Likely to approve infrastructure project for 3 dists

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Mizanur Rahman

As part of countrywide infrastructure development projects, the government has taken a special initiative to develop extended infrastructure facilities in Cumilla, Brahmanbaria and Chandpur districts.
The Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry has developed a project for this purpose titled 'Development of Important Rural Infrastructure in three districts.
It aims at improving the quality of life of the people and create employment in the short and long term by creating easily accessible rural road transportation of villages people to markets, health centers, educational institutions and other service providers.
The project processing at a cost of Tk 2,500 crore has been completed. Earlier a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) was held on 22 November 2020 and the project has been recast in the light of recommendations of the committee.   
It is expected to be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) and once approved it will be implemented by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) by June 2025.
The main activities of the project are: 34.46 km upazila road development, 116.99 km union road development, 1,63,08 km rural road development, 417.01 meters upazila road bridge, construction of 430.63 meters union road bridge, 1,901. bridges on 0.5 km rural roads, one lakh 45 thousand 746.15 meter protective works, 55 lakh 74,996 cubic meters of earth works, 259.18 km road rehabilitation and widening and acquisition of 5 acres of land.
Zakir Hossain Akand, member of the Planning Commission, said that the project will create jobs for the poor in rural infrastructure construction and maintenance in short and long-term basis. It will alleviate poverty.
The total population of 34 upazilas of Cumilla, Brahmanbaria and Chandpur districts is about 9.8 million.
Of these districts, 2,058.18 km out of 2,179.96 km of upazila roads, 2,241.82 km out of 2,918.29 km of union roads and 3,080.9 km out of 15,460.8 km of village roads have been developed.  
The overall progress of paving these rural roads is 40.17 percent. These districts produce variety of agricultural and non-agricultural products. These districts are also ahead of all other districts in natural resources and tourism industry.
The development of rural infrastructure in the region will lead to more employment, increase in production of agricultural and non-agricultural products, development of tourism industry and will be influential in increasing the country's GDP, the project outlines shoed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Fund transfer from SBL to bKash through app
BB permits Southeast Bank to run Islamic banking
Walton launches eco-friendly digital writing pad for kids
UAE airlines achieve highest 7-star safety rating against C-19
BD targets aggressive efforts in renewal energy generation
EEDC wishes to be a BD development partner
Meghna Petroleum: Top profit earner, tax-payer in FY'21


Latest News
Australia to tour Bangladesh for T20Is, not Tests
14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Bayern Munich eye historic joy of six in Club World Cup final
RMG worker’s hanging body recovered in Savar
Covid Cupid shoots down Thailand Valentine’s Day marriages
2 held with touchstone statue
Shadman ruled out of Dhaka Test
1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held
Oil-rich Libya in poverty after decade of conflict
Most Read News
All primary school teachers to be vaccinated in a week
Verdict on 9 Mymensingh 'Liberation War criminals' Feb 11
Hearing on Al Jazeera ban Wednesday
Khagrachhari madrasa teacher burnt alive
Bangladesh-Vietnam ties aim inclusiveness
Mother-daughter found hanging in same rope
One killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Hacker tries to poison water supply of Florida city
Gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Global health officials back Oxford vaccine after SA study rings alarm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft