ECNEC Likely to approve infrastructure project for 3 dists

As part of countrywide infrastructure development projects, the government has taken a special initiative to develop extended infrastructure facilities in Cumilla, Brahmanbaria and Chandpur districts.

The Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry has developed a project for this purpose titled 'Development of Important Rural Infrastructure in three districts.

It aims at improving the quality of life of the people and create employment in the short and long term by creating easily accessible rural road transportation of villages people to markets, health centers, educational institutions and other service providers.

The project processing at a cost of Tk 2,500 crore has been completed. Earlier a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) was held on 22 November 2020 and the project has been recast in the light of recommendations of the committee.

It is expected to be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) and once approved it will be implemented by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) by June 2025.

The main activities of the project are: 34.46 km upazila road development, 116.99 km union road development, 1,63,08 km rural road development, 417.01 meters upazila road bridge, construction of 430.63 meters union road bridge, 1,901. bridges on 0.5 km rural roads, one lakh 45 thousand 746.15 meter protective works, 55 lakh 74,996 cubic meters of earth works, 259.18 km road rehabilitation and widening and acquisition of 5 acres of land.

Zakir Hossain Akand, member of the Planning Commission, said that the project will create jobs for the poor in rural infrastructure construction and maintenance in short and long-term basis. It will alleviate poverty.

The total population of 34 upazilas of Cumilla, Brahmanbaria and Chandpur districts is about 9.8 million.

Of these districts, 2,058.18 km out of 2,179.96 km of upazila roads, 2,241.82 km out of 2,918.29 km of union roads and 3,080.9 km out of 15,460.8 km of village roads have been developed.

The overall progress of paving these rural roads is 40.17 percent. These districts produce variety of agricultural and non-agricultural products. These districts are also ahead of all other districts in natural resources and tourism industry.

The development of rural infrastructure in the region will lead to more employment, increase in production of agricultural and non-agricultural products, development of tourism industry and will be influential in increasing the country's GDP, the project outlines shoed.







