

UK keen to invest in BD higher education level

The High Commissioner met DCCI President Rizwan Rahman and discussed various bilateral issues relating to trade and commerce, says a DCCI press release.

The third-largest investor in Bangladesh and also the third largest export destination of Bangladesh, Britain in 2019-20, imported goods worth US$ 3.45 billion from Bangladesh and exported items worth $411 million.

Rizwan Rahman informed the British envoy that Britain or the United Kingdom (UK) is the second largest export destination for locally developed software.

Bangladesh's total software exports to the UK were destined to UK which is third in terms of overall export in 2019-20, and the software export is the 13 percent of country's total software exports

He also appreciated the UK government for allowing Bangladesh to continue duty free access to the UK market even after the Brexit. He also urged the UK to consider establishing a country-specific economic zone in Bangladesh.

The British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson in his speech said that Bangladesh has done a commendable progress in the economy.

Health, financial sector, higher education and FINTECH are some of the potential sectors in Bangladesh to attract investments, he added.

He also said that a good number of British companies are in operation here in Bangladesh and they are doing well. Regarding attracting more FDI, he suggested being more competitive and strengthen business friendly environment.

He also highlighted on skill development and quality education for the young generation especially as per the need of industry.

The British High Commissioner also mentioned that the UK Universities are keen to invest in Bangladesh's higher education sector in a format of cross border higher education but to expedite it policy guidelines /regulations need to be effective. Besides, a trade-talk between Bangladesh and UK would be held from the next week to discuss bilateral trade and investment issues, informed the High Commissioner.

Team Leader, Economic Growth and Private Sector Development and Senior PSD Adviser of British High Commission Mahesh Mishra, DCCI Senior Vice President N K A Mobin, FCS, FCA and Vice President Monowar Hossain were also present during the meeting.















