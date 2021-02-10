India allows transit as BD poises to export fertilser to Nepal

India has provided transit facility for export of fertilizer from Bangladesh to Nepal under BBIN (Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal) connectivity and sub-regional cooperation.

As India has provided the transit facility Bangladesh will soon export some 50,000 tonnes of fertlised through Rahanpur in Chapainawabganj district of Bangladesh and Singabad in India through railways.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka said this in a statement on Monday.

Under the agreement signed between Bangladesh and Nepal in 1976, goods were exported from Bangladesh to Nepal and goods imported from other countries were transported through Indian territory as 'Traffic in Transit'. India has been providing transit facilities to Bangladesh especially for export and land trade with Nepal.

Traffic in transit by rail is mainly transported through two India-Bangladesh crossing points, Rahanpur (Bangladesh) -Singabad (India) and Biral (Bangladesh) -Radhikapur (India).

Mentionable, a significant amount of imported fertilizer is being sent to Nepal every year from Bangladesh. On February 3 this year, Bangladesh Railway handed over the first train carrying fertilizer exported to Nepal to Indian Railways. At present, about 27,000 metric ton of fertilizer will be exported to Nepal using railway transit.

Nepal has imported these fertilizers from China through Mongla port which is being taken to Nepal through Rahanpur-Singabad rail route. It was learned that Nepal will take 30,000 metric ton of fertilizer this time.















