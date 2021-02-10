

BB slows buying USD in forex market as imports pick up

The latest BB data showed it purchased $388 million in January against its monthly average purchase of $916 million in the July-December period of ongoing fiscal 2020-21.

At the end of January this year BB's purchase of the greenback reached $5.87 billion from $5.49 billion in July-December period of FY21, the data showed. As an import dependent country, demand for the dollar on the local market is a major indicator of Bangladesh's business sentiment.

The central bank which usually injects dollars into the market to fulfil market demand and to keep the exchange rate stable resumed purchasing dollars from the local market in March, 2020 after being on the selling spree for more than three years since January 4, 2017.

Since March 2020, the central bank has been purchasing dollars as banks were rushing to the BB to get rid of excess dollars in their hands. The Covid-19 outbreak that began in the country on March 8, 2020 was the major reason for the drastic decline in imports.

Apart from the dollar market situation, import payments increased to $4.99 billion in December, 2020 against $3.91 billion import in July, 2020. The country's import payments were $3.52 billion in August, $4.3 billion in September, $4.04 billion in October and $4.46 billion in November 2020.

Executive Director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) Ahsan H Mansur told The Daily Observer on Tuesday, 'A decline in BB's US dollar purchase from the local market and the improvement in import payments suggest the economy is slowly picking up pace.' 'It's a positive sign but the recovery cannot be mentioned as a significant one,' he said.

Monsur said BB's dollar purchase from local market would decline further adding that the trend suggests that the central bank has remained firm with its policy to keep dollar exchange rate stable against taka.

Also chairman of BRAC Bank, he further said the country's reserve build-up would slow in the coming days with the gradual increase in import payments and BBs lower purchase of dollars.

The economic activities would be restored to pre-Covid-19 outbreak when the country's import payments would exceed $5 billion and private sector credit growth rise to around 14 per cent, he said.

BB officials also said the high reserve growth during the severely-impacted period of coronavirus outbreak would not be seen in the coming days though the country's reserve is now hovering at $43 billion since December 30, 2020.

On Monday, the country's reserve fell below $43 billion after the payments of different import bills. In the June-December period of the year 2020, the reserve grew by $10 billion as a result of poor imports and surge in remittance inflow.

Along with the low imports, a major contributing factor for the country's reserve build-up, the surge in remittance inflow also played a significant role in this respect.

The country's remittance inflow reached a record $2.6 billion in July 2020, when its import payments plunged drastically due to poor businesses and economic outlook mainly due to the outbreak of coronavirus.







