Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack        HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast      
Home Front Page

UN condemns use of force on protesters in Myanmar

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Police fire water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw on Tuesday. PHOTO: REUTERS

Police fire water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw on Tuesday. PHOTO: REUTERS

YANGON, Feb 9: The United Nations on Monday condemned Myanmar for its increased use of force against protestors, after police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at anti-coup demonstrators defying a military ban on rallies.
Protests erupted for a fourth straight day against last week's coup to oust civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as international condemnation of the putsch grew. The rallies came despite a warning from the junta that it would take action against demonstrations that threatened "stability", and a new ban on gatherings of more than five people.
In Naypyidaw, the remote capital purpose-built by the previous military regime, witnesses said police fired rubber bullets at protesters after earlier blasting them with water cannon. "They fired warning shots to the sky two times, then they fired (at protesters) with rubber bullets," a resident told AFP.
It remains unclear how many people were hurt, as a hospital in Naypyidaw
    would not allow relatives to see their family members, said Tun Wai, who rushed there when he heard his 23-year-old son was in the operation room.
"My son was shot when he tried to use the megaphone to ask people to protest peacefully after the police used water cannon to disperse them," the 56-year-old goldsmith told AFP. "He got hit in the back... I'm very worried about him."
In Mandalay, the country's second-biggest city, police fired tear gas to disperse protesters. A witness, who declined to be named out of fear of the authorities, said she gave safe shelter to about 20 of the tear gassed protesters, offering them water, towel and fresh face masks.
By nightfall, the United Nations expressed "strong concern" over reports of numerous people being injured by security forces on Tuesday. "The use of disproportionate force against demonstrators is unacceptable," said Ola Almgren, the UN resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Myanmar.
After watching hundreds of thousands of people rally in opposition to last week's coup, junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing made a televised speech Monday evening to justify seizing power. The first of a series of bans on gatherings in protest hotspots was also announced on Monday, as was a nighttime curfew.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden calls Modi, seeks to strengthen regional security through ‘Quad’
Trump second impeachment trial starts
UN condemns use of force on protesters in Myanmar
Step mother arrested for ‘stealing' dead father’s Tk 1.40cr
Five held with 14.50 lakh Yaba pills
India should probe border killings by BSF: HRW
Polls to three municipalities stayed
SC asks NBR not to impose tax on private varsities


Latest News
Australia to tour Bangladesh for T20Is, not Tests
14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Bayern Munich eye historic joy of six in Club World Cup final
RMG worker’s hanging body recovered in Savar
Covid Cupid shoots down Thailand Valentine’s Day marriages
2 held with touchstone statue
Shadman ruled out of Dhaka Test
1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held
Oil-rich Libya in poverty after decade of conflict
Most Read News
All primary school teachers to be vaccinated in a week
Verdict on 9 Mymensingh 'Liberation War criminals' Feb 11
Hearing on Al Jazeera ban Wednesday
Khagrachhari madrasa teacher burnt alive
Bangladesh-Vietnam ties aim inclusiveness
Mother-daughter found hanging in same rope
One killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Hacker tries to poison water supply of Florida city
Gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Global health officials back Oxford vaccine after SA study rings alarm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft