Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack        HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast      
Home Front Page

Step mother arrested for ‘stealing' dead father’s Tk 1.40cr

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Step mother arrested for ‘stealing' dead father’s Tk 1.40cr

Step mother arrested for ‘stealing' dead father’s Tk 1.40cr

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police on Tuesday arrested Anju Kapoor from Gulshan in the capital on charges of 'misappropriating' Tk 1.40 crore.  Mushfika Mostafa,
    stepdaughter of Anju Kapoor, filed the case on Tuesday morning with Gulshan Police Station.
Sheikh Omar Faruque, Additional Deputy Inspector General of CID (Dhaka Metro) told media that Anju Kapoor was arrested following a case filed by her stepdaughter.
Anju Kapoor, withdrew the money from the account of her deceased husband, Mostafa Jaglul Wahid, on October 11 last year -- a day after Jaglul died, according to police.
Anju concealed the news of her husband's death in order to transfer the aforementioned amount to her own account, said the CID official.
Earlier, Jaglul's daughters -- Mushfika and Mobashshera -- alleged that Anju, their stepmother, did not let them enter their paternal home in Gulshan after their father's death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden calls Modi, seeks to strengthen regional security through ‘Quad’
Trump second impeachment trial starts
UN condemns use of force on protesters in Myanmar
Step mother arrested for ‘stealing' dead father’s Tk 1.40cr
Five held with 14.50 lakh Yaba pills
India should probe border killings by BSF: HRW
Polls to three municipalities stayed
SC asks NBR not to impose tax on private varsities


Latest News
Australia to tour Bangladesh for T20Is, not Tests
14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Bayern Munich eye historic joy of six in Club World Cup final
RMG worker’s hanging body recovered in Savar
Covid Cupid shoots down Thailand Valentine’s Day marriages
2 held with touchstone statue
Shadman ruled out of Dhaka Test
1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held
Oil-rich Libya in poverty after decade of conflict
Most Read News
All primary school teachers to be vaccinated in a week
Verdict on 9 Mymensingh 'Liberation War criminals' Feb 11
Hearing on Al Jazeera ban Wednesday
Khagrachhari madrasa teacher burnt alive
Bangladesh-Vietnam ties aim inclusiveness
Mother-daughter found hanging in same rope
One killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Hacker tries to poison water supply of Florida city
Gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Global health officials back Oxford vaccine after SA study rings alarm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft