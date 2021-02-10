

Step mother arrested for ‘stealing' dead father’s Tk 1.40cr

stepdaughter of Anju Kapoor, filed the case on Tuesday morning with Gulshan Police Station.

Sheikh Omar Faruque, Additional Deputy Inspector General of CID (Dhaka Metro) told media that Anju Kapoor was arrested following a case filed by her stepdaughter.

Anju Kapoor, withdrew the money from the account of her deceased husband, Mostafa Jaglul Wahid, on October 11 last year -- a day after Jaglul died, according to police.

Anju concealed the news of her husband's death in order to transfer the aforementioned amount to her own account, said the CID official.

Earlier, Jaglul's daughters -- Mushfika and Mobashshera -- alleged that Anju, their stepmother, did not let them enter their paternal home in Gulshan after their father's death.







The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police on Tuesday arrested Anju Kapoor from Gulshan in the capital on charges of 'misappropriating' Tk 1.40 crore. Mushfika Mostafa,stepdaughter of Anju Kapoor, filed the case on Tuesday morning with Gulshan Police Station.Sheikh Omar Faruque, Additional Deputy Inspector General of CID (Dhaka Metro) told media that Anju Kapoor was arrested following a case filed by her stepdaughter.Anju Kapoor, withdrew the money from the account of her deceased husband, Mostafa Jaglul Wahid, on October 11 last year -- a day after Jaglul died, according to police.Anju concealed the news of her husband's death in order to transfer the aforementioned amount to her own account, said the CID official.Earlier, Jaglul's daughters -- Mushfika and Mobashshera -- alleged that Anju, their stepmother, did not let them enter their paternal home in Gulshan after their father's death.