Five held with 14.50 lakh Yaba pills

At least five people were arrested and 14.50 lakh contraband Yaba tablets worth about Tk 43 crore recovered from Cox's Bazar and Dhaka city on Tuesday afternoon.

A suspected drug trader was killed in a 'gunfight' with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar.

Our Cox's Bazar Correspondent adds DB police in a special drive recovered 14 lakh Yaba pills and arrested two alleged drug traffickers from a fishing boat near Chaufaldandi Bridge area of the district Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested persons were identified as Faroq Ahmed and Md Babu, both hailing from Nuniyachhara area of Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila of the district.

Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police (SP), Hasanuzzaman led the drive. Police arrested the two drug traffickers on charges of being involved in Yaba smuggling, police sources said.

SP Hasanuzzaman said the Yaba tablets were found in 140 packets inside seven sacks specially kept on the boat. The market value of the recovered Yaba

is around Tk 42 crore, he added.

Cox's Bazar DB Police OC Mohammad Ali said the large consignment of Yaba tablets was brought from Myanmar. Sources said the smuggled consignment was planned to be unloaded at Nuniachhara Jetty No. 6 in Cox's Bazar Sadar via Ukhiya coast.

But the boat with the shipment of Yaba did not reach the Jetty No. 6 and it went towards the Chaufaldandi coast.

A team of DB police chased the boat and managed to intercept it near Chaufaldandi Bridge. M Hasanuzzaman said this is the highest ever haul of the contraband tablets.

In another incident, a suspected drug trader was killed in a 'gunfight' with BGB in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar early Tuesday, the BGB said. The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

BGB seized 52,000 Yaba tablets and a locally-made firearm from the spot at Golarchar Point in Shah Porir Dwip around 3:00am. A member of BGB was also injured during the incident, the BGB claimed.

Teknaf Model Police Station Inspector (investigation) Md Abdul Alim said police recovered the body in the morning. The body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

In Dhaka three persons were detained along with Yaba pills from Uttara of the capital early Tuesday. The detained persons are Shahin, 26, Ibrahim, 25, and Khairul Islam, 22.

Uttara West Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Shahin Raihan said on information, police searched their bodies in Azampur area around 2:00am and recovered 1,900 pieces of Yaba tablets from their possession.

A case was filed with the police station under the Narcotics Control Act. Earlier in 2018, the Home Ministry published a list of 1,151 drug dealers, which included the names of more than 900 Yaba dealers in the Teknaf border area alone.







