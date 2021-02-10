Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack        HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast      
Home Front Page

India should probe border killings by BSF: HRW

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Indian authorities should investigate and prosecute fresh allegation of abuses committed by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Bangladesh border, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.
Ten years ago, the Indian government announced, following publication of a Human Rights Watch report on the issue, "Trigger Happy," that it would order the BSF to use restraint and rubber bullets, instead of more lethal ammunition, against irregular border-crossers.
Indian and Bangladeshi non-governmental organizations have reported that the BSF is continuing to commit abuses, including extrajudicial killings, torture, and ill-treatment of both Indian and Bangladeshi border residents. Indian border guards, deployed to prevent cattle rustling, smuggling, and illegal crossings, say they use force only when they come under attack.
"Indian government orders to the border forces to exercise restraint and
    limit the use of live ammunition have not prevented new killings, torture, and other serious abuses," said Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch. "The government's failure to hold security personnel accountable has led to further abuses and the harassment of very poor and vulnerable populations."
The Indian government has issued public orders to exercise restraint and end unlawful killings, and made assurances to Bangladesh, including during talks in December 2020. However, the Bangladeshi group Odhikar alleged that the border forces have killed at least 334 Bangladeshis since 2011 and committed other instances of severe abuse, including 51 killings in 2020.
The India-Bangladesh border is heavily populated, with large numbers of people moving back and forth to visit relatives, buy goods, and seek jobs. Some engage in petty and serious cross-border crimes. However, instead of arresting suspects and handing them over to the police for prosecution, BSF soldiers are frequently implicated in beating and torturing suspects. Some border guards are reportedly also involved in facilitating cattle smuggling or human trafficking, and target people who resist extortion attempts.
Bangladesh has repeatedly protested abuses at the border. In August, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry raised concerns over the border killings, stating, "Bangladesh flagged that this is in violation of all bilateral agreements and that the Indian Border Security Force must be duly urged to exercise maximum restraint."
The Indian government should comply with the United Nations Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials, Human Rights Watch said. The principles only allow the use of lethal force when absolutely necessary to protect lives. Given the failure of the BSF's internal justice system to prosecute its members for human rights abuses, civilian authorities should investigate personnel of all ranks implicated in serious rights abuses and try them in civilian courts.
"The Indian government should demonstrate promised zero tolerance for abuses at the Bangladesh border by ending the culture of impunity for its border soldiers," Ganguly said. "By prosecuting security personnel responsible for crimes, India can show its commitment to the rule of law in the region."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden calls Modi, seeks to strengthen regional security through ‘Quad’
Trump second impeachment trial starts
UN condemns use of force on protesters in Myanmar
Step mother arrested for ‘stealing' dead father’s Tk 1.40cr
Five held with 14.50 lakh Yaba pills
India should probe border killings by BSF: HRW
Polls to three municipalities stayed
SC asks NBR not to impose tax on private varsities


Latest News
Australia to tour Bangladesh for T20Is, not Tests
14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Bayern Munich eye historic joy of six in Club World Cup final
RMG worker’s hanging body recovered in Savar
Covid Cupid shoots down Thailand Valentine’s Day marriages
2 held with touchstone statue
Shadman ruled out of Dhaka Test
1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held
Oil-rich Libya in poverty after decade of conflict
Most Read News
All primary school teachers to be vaccinated in a week
Verdict on 9 Mymensingh 'Liberation War criminals' Feb 11
Hearing on Al Jazeera ban Wednesday
Khagrachhari madrasa teacher burnt alive
Bangladesh-Vietnam ties aim inclusiveness
Mother-daughter found hanging in same rope
One killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Hacker tries to poison water supply of Florida city
Gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Global health officials back Oxford vaccine after SA study rings alarm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft