India should probe border killings by BSF: HRW

Indian authorities should investigate and prosecute fresh allegation of abuses committed by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Bangladesh border, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.

Ten years ago, the Indian government announced, following publication of a Human Rights Watch report on the issue, "Trigger Happy," that it would order the BSF to use restraint and rubber bullets, instead of more lethal ammunition, against irregular border-crossers.

Indian and Bangladeshi non-governmental organizations have reported that the BSF is continuing to commit abuses, including extrajudicial killings, torture, and ill-treatment of both Indian and Bangladeshi border residents. Indian border guards, deployed to prevent cattle rustling, smuggling, and illegal crossings, say they use force only when they come under attack.

"Indian government orders to the border forces to exercise restraint and

limit the use of live ammunition have not prevented new killings, torture, and other serious abuses," said Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch. "The government's failure to hold security personnel accountable has led to further abuses and the harassment of very poor and vulnerable populations."

The Indian government has issued public orders to exercise restraint and end unlawful killings, and made assurances to Bangladesh, including during talks in December 2020. However, the Bangladeshi group Odhikar alleged that the border forces have killed at least 334 Bangladeshis since 2011 and committed other instances of severe abuse, including 51 killings in 2020.

The India-Bangladesh border is heavily populated, with large numbers of people moving back and forth to visit relatives, buy goods, and seek jobs. Some engage in petty and serious cross-border crimes. However, instead of arresting suspects and handing them over to the police for prosecution, BSF soldiers are frequently implicated in beating and torturing suspects. Some border guards are reportedly also involved in facilitating cattle smuggling or human trafficking, and target people who resist extortion attempts.

Bangladesh has repeatedly protested abuses at the border. In August, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry raised concerns over the border killings, stating, "Bangladesh flagged that this is in violation of all bilateral agreements and that the Indian Border Security Force must be duly urged to exercise maximum restraint."

The Indian government should comply with the United Nations Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials, Human Rights Watch said. The principles only allow the use of lethal force when absolutely necessary to protect lives. Given the failure of the BSF's internal justice system to prosecute its members for human rights abuses, civilian authorities should investigate personnel of all ranks implicated in serious rights abuses and try them in civilian courts.

"The Indian government should demonstrate promised zero tolerance for abuses at the Bangladesh border by ending the culture of impunity for its border soldiers," Ganguly said. "By prosecuting security personnel responsible for crimes, India can show its commitment to the rule of law in the region."



