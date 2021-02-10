Polls to three municipalities stayed

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday stayed for three months the election of three municipalities scheduled for February 14 and 28.

The municipalities are Jessore, Mirkadim in Munshiganj and Kalai in Joypurhat.

In response to three separate writ petitions, the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the stay order on holding the election.

Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Rasel Chowdhury confirmed the matter to the media.

The election is scheduled to be held on February 14 in Mirkadim in Munshiganj and Kalai in Joypurhat and on February 28 in Jessore.

The HC also issued a rule upon the election commission to explain why the election schedule of the municipalities should not be declared illegal.







