Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:13 PM
Home Front Page

SC asks NBR not to impose tax on private varsities

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has directed the National Board of Revenue (NBR) not to impose any income tax on private universities until further orders.
The SC, however, allowed the NBR to move separate appeals against the High Court verdict that in 2016 declared illegal the government orders which imposed 15 percent income tax on the private educational institutions including private universities and private medical, dental and engineering colleges.
It also upheld its previous order that stayed the directive issued by High Court on September 7 in 2016 asking the NBR to return in 30 days tax collected from the private universities since July in 2007.
A four-member bench of the Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order on Tuesday after hearing on 44 separate leave-to-appeal petitions filed by the government challenging the HC verdict.
Following the SC order, private universities lawyer
    Omar Sadat told the journalist that the NBR cannot demand any income tax from his clients until final disposal of the appeals in connection with the relevant case.
Senior lawyer M Amir-Ul Islam, AF Hasan Ariff, Rokanuddin Mahmud, Fida M Kamal and Prabir Neogi appeared for the private universities during virtual hearing on the leave-to-appeal petitions while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state.
As a result, no private educational institutions need to pay income tax to the government till the disposal of the appeals, said Mohammad Sakhawat Hossain, another lawyer of private universities.
During the hearing, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain said all private universities except two or three did not even have any campuses.
He said such universities were ruining the country's image abroad by charging foreign students Tk20 lakh to Tk30 lakhs as admission fees.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told the court that there was no scope for imposing such high fees as the admissions were being held centrally, the Chief Justice said and added that foreign students were not being admitted centrally.
Imposing 15 percent tax on the private universities was a routine work of the caretaker government as each government used to update the rate of VAT and tax before the national budget, said the Attorney General.
He said that the caretaker government deducted the private universities' tax to 15 percent from the previous 37 percent although none of the universities paid the tax earlier.
The HC bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty on September 5 in 2016 following 44 separate writ petitions filed by the private universities including North South University, World University of Bangladesh and University of Liberal Art Bangladesh declared illegal the government orders that imposed 15 percent income tax on the private educational institutions and asked the NBR to refund the money collected from the institutions from 2007.
The HC also scrapped the three statutory regulatory orders for tax imposition issued by the government in 2007 and 2010 imposing 15 percent income tax on private universities and private medical, dental and engineering colleges.
On September 7 of the same year, the Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division, following a government petition, stayed a part of the HC verdict that scrapped government orders imposing 15 percent income tax on private institutions.


