Not possible to vaccinate fewer than 10 people in one go: DG DGHS



Covid-19 vaccination centres saw a larger crowd of people on Tuesday than the previous two days. The photo was taken from DMCH in the capital. photo : bdnews24.com

However, "So far the number of such vaccination centre is less than 10 per cent," he said.

DGHS Director said this while visiting the vaccination centre of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Abdul Mannan and others were present.

Health Secretary Abdul Mannan said, "As much as there was fear about vaccination, now there is no fear at all. People are coming here in long lines and getting vaccinated spontaneously in a festive atmosphere. Recipients of the vaccine said that there were no problems after taking the vaccine. "

"Vaccination activities will become more festive as time goes on. Till yesterday, 78,000 people have been vaccinated and more than 600,000 people have registered to be vaccinated," he added.

He also said the elderly and those who have not yet registered will be vaccinated through special arrangements.

Abdul Mannan further said, "Bangladesh will receive 1.31 lakh vaccine doses under Covax programme by the end of February.

Covax is co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations."

The country will get 12,792,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in the first half of 2021 under Covax programme.

The corona vaccination activities started last Sunday in the capital and across the country.





