Covid-19: 8 die, 387 infected in 24 hours

The country witnessed 8 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Tuesday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,229, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 387 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 538,765.

Besides, 642 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to

484,573 with an 89.94 per cent recovery rate.

Meanwhile, 14,468 samples were tested in 206 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,777,242 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 2.67 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 14.26 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.53 per cent.

Among the latest day's victims, 7 were men and 1 was women. Moreover, 5 of them were in Dhaka, while one each in Chattogram, Sylhet, and Mymensingh divisions. All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

Among the total 8,229 fatalities, 4,589 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,511 in Chattogram, 470 in Rajshahi, 554 in Khulna, 248 in Barishal, 308 in Sylhet, 358 in Rangpur and 191 in Mymensingh division.

However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

Some 2,338,182 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 107,070,293 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.





