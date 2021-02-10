Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack        HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast      
Home Front Page

Covid-19: 8 die, 387 infected in 24 hours

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 8 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Tuesday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,229, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Some 387 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 538,765.
Besides, 642 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to
    484,573 with an 89.94 per cent recovery rate.
Meanwhile, 14,468 samples were tested in 206 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,777,242 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 2.67 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 14.26 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.53 per cent.
Among the latest day's victims, 7 were men and 1 was women. Moreover, 5 of them were in Dhaka, while one each in Chattogram, Sylhet, and Mymensingh divisions. All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
Among the total 8,229 fatalities, 4,589 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,511 in Chattogram, 470 in Rajshahi, 554 in Khulna, 248 in Barishal, 308 in Sylhet, 358 in Rangpur and 191 in Mymensingh division.
However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.
Some 2,338,182 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 107,070,293 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden calls Modi, seeks to strengthen regional security through ‘Quad’
Trump second impeachment trial starts
UN condemns use of force on protesters in Myanmar
Step mother arrested for ‘stealing' dead father’s Tk 1.40cr
Five held with 14.50 lakh Yaba pills
India should probe border killings by BSF: HRW
Polls to three municipalities stayed
SC asks NBR not to impose tax on private varsities


Latest News
Australia to tour Bangladesh for T20Is, not Tests
14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Bayern Munich eye historic joy of six in Club World Cup final
RMG worker’s hanging body recovered in Savar
Covid Cupid shoots down Thailand Valentine’s Day marriages
2 held with touchstone statue
Shadman ruled out of Dhaka Test
1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held
Oil-rich Libya in poverty after decade of conflict
Most Read News
All primary school teachers to be vaccinated in a week
Verdict on 9 Mymensingh 'Liberation War criminals' Feb 11
Hearing on Al Jazeera ban Wednesday
Khagrachhari madrasa teacher burnt alive
Bangladesh-Vietnam ties aim inclusiveness
Mother-daughter found hanging in same rope
One killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Hacker tries to poison water supply of Florida city
Gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Global health officials back Oxford vaccine after SA study rings alarm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft