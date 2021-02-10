Dhaka, Male agree to sign accord on BD migrant workers

Bangladesh and Maldives have agreed to sign a solid framework agreement for the recruitment of human resources from Bangladesh to avoid further harassment of migrant workers.

Both the countries have also agreed to take measures on regularisation of undocumented Bangladeshi workers in Maldives to ensure their basic rights there (Maldives), a joint statement said on Tuesday.

"The Maldives will recruit workers from Bangladesh by creating a solid framework under an agreement," the visiting Foreign Minister of the Maldives Abdulla Shahid told media on Tuesday at a joint media briefing.

"President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will visit Dhaka to attend Mujib Borsho functions and Bangladesh's Independence Day celebration," Foreign Minister Dr AKM Momen told media and added, "We had good discussions in a cordial atmosphere. We've agreed on many issues. Hope, we'll have better days."

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid will pay a courtesy call on

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (Wednesday).

Dr AKM Momen held a tete-e-tete with Abdulla Shahid before the bi-lateral dialogue.

Meanwhile, during the meeting they discussed a whole range of issues, including defence, extension of trade and business, enhancing connectivity, particularly shipping and climate, Rohingya issues but the dialogue was dominated by the migrant workers issue, an official said adding that they also talked about national, regional and international matters.

Dr Momen request the Male government to provide free vaccination of Bangladeshi nationals working in Maldives, earlier, the President of the Maldives had declared that all the workers, including foreigners, will get free vaccination in his country.

Bangladesh will send some nurses to help carry out vaccination in the Maldives particularly for the large Bangladeshi community staying there, Dr Momen told the media.

Both the countries have signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), (i) MoU between Bangladesh and Maldives concerning Placement of Manpower and (ii) MoU between the Foreign Service Institute of the Maldives and the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh over the training development of Foreign Service officers of the two countries.

"The aim of the memorandum of understanding is on the placement of human resources between the two countries to provide a solid framework for the recruitment of human resources from Bangladesh," Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AKM Momen said at a joint press briefing after bilateral talks at state guesthouse Padma.

"Bangladesh is a prepared destination of our medical interns. Bangladesh is always steadfast partner and most recently proved its generosity towards the Maldives with assistances extended to the government of [the] Maldives in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic on multiple fronts," Dr Momen said.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen and his counterpart from the Maldives Abdulla Shahid led their respective delegations during the talks.

About manpower recruitment, the Bangladesh Foreign Minister said the Maldives will recruit some nurses from Bangladesh. Some Bangladesh physicians have already started working there, he added.

Later, the two Foreign Ministers witnessed the signing of the MoUs.

Bangladesh and the Maldives share excellent bilateral relation which has been strengthened over the years. Around 80,000 Bangladeshi expatriate workers are currently working there, mostly undocumented.

Abdulla Shahid arrived in Dhaka on Monday on a three-day official visit upon an invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart.

"I conveyed the important role played by Bangladeshi workers in [the] Maldives and the need to regularise the undocumented workers for protecting their basic rights and wellbeing," he said.

During the meeting the Maldives Foreign Minister reiterated the support of his government to Bangladesh on the issue of Rohingya refugees.

"Maldives always advocated for the rights of the Rohingya people and together with the government of the Gambia, we seek the accountability for the acts of genocide committed against the Rohingya people," he said.

Abdulla Shahid recognised with gratitude Bangladesh's significant contributions to a variety of fields, including training and scholarship, health and medicine, defence and other technical areas.







