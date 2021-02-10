One remanded over ULAB student rape, murder

A Dhaka court placed an accused in a case filed over rape and murder of a student of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) on one-day remandon Tuesday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Kahir passed the order after a hearing on a seven-day remand plea for Safayer Zamil.

Earlier on February 4, Jamil surrendered to the court and submitted an affidavit stating his involvement in the case.

Police produced him before the court and pleaded to place him on seven-day remand.

The court ordered to send him to jail rejecting his bail prayer.

On January 31, another court placed the victim's friends and accused Mortuja Raihan Chowdhury and Nuhat Alam Tafsir on a five-day remand.

According to the case documents, Mortuja on January 28 took the victim to Bamboo Shot Restaurant in Uttara Sector-3, where Neha and their other friends were already present and they mixed excessive alcohol in her drink.