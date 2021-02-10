NU to award gold medal among 30 best students

The National University (NU) is launching vice chancellor award for the students for scoring best results from different colleges under the university.

"The vice chancellor award or gold medal which is being awarded for the first time since establishment of the university in 1992," according to a university release on Tuesday.

A total of 30 students of different colleges throughout the country under the National University will be awarded the prize.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni is all set to distribute the award through zoom apps.

Of the 30 students-25 students are female -where 26 students from honors graduates and the rest four are from graduate pass course.

After establishment of the University in 1992, the National University intended to launch vice-chancellor award for law faculty students, but it was not effective so far.