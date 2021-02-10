Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack        HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast      
Home City News

NU to award gold medal among 30 best students

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Observer Desk

The National University (NU) is launching vice chancellor award for the students for scoring best results from different colleges under the university.
"The vice chancellor award or gold medal which is being awarded for the first time since establishment of the university in 1992," according to a university release on Tuesday.
A total of 30 students of different colleges throughout the country under the National University will be awarded the prize.
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni is all set to distribute the award through zoom apps.
Of the 30 students-25 students are female -where 26 students from honors graduates and the rest four are from graduate pass course.
After establishment of the University in 1992, the National University intended to launch vice-chancellor award for law faculty students, but it was not effective so far.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NU to award gold medal among 30 best students
Death anniv
Mask making helps the country’s rural women earn livelihood
Woman, daughter found hanging in Kishoreganj
Md Tajul Islam new BRTC chairman
Keep labour market open for all authorized recruiting agencies: BAIRA
Sommilito Somonnoy Front of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies
Mannan Bhuiyan's wife passes away


Latest News
14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Bayern Munich eye historic joy of six in Club World Cup final
RMG worker’s hanging body recovered in Savar
Covid Cupid shoots down Thailand Valentine’s Day marriages
2 held with touchstone statue
Shadman ruled out of Dhaka Test
1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held
Oil-rich Libya in poverty after decade of conflict
8 get death penalty in Dipon murder case
Most Read News
All primary school teachers to be vaccinated in a week
Verdict on 9 Mymensingh 'Liberation War criminals' Feb 11
Hearing on Al Jazeera ban Wednesday
Khagrachhari madrasa teacher burnt alive
Bangladesh-Vietnam ties aim inclusiveness
Mother-daughter found hanging in same rope
One killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Hacker tries to poison water supply of Florida city
Gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Global health officials back Oxford vaccine after SA study rings alarm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft