Today is the 13th death anniversary of Khaleda Akhtar Banu, wife of Prof Abdul Mannan, former chairman of parliamentary standing committee on Ministry of Cultural Affairs.Khaleda was a writer, researcher and former chairperson of the Bangla Department of Abudharr Ghifari University College, said a press release.Khaleda's son Tomal Mannan and daughter Lopita Mannan have requested her all friends, relatives and well-wishers to pray of the departed soul.