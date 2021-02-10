Video
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021
Woman, daughter found hanging in Kishoreganj

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Feb 9: A woman and her daughter were found hanging at their house in Tarail upazila of Kishoreganj district on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Shahnaz, 30 wife of Omaer and their daughter Priyoti, 12.
Quoting local, Mohamamd Mujibur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Tarail Police station, said Omaer and Shahnaz used to lock into altercation over Omaer's 2nd marriage in Narshingdi.
Local people spotted the bodies hanging from the same rope and informed the matter to police.
On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to local hospital morgue for autopsy.
Police are investigating the incident.


