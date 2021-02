Md Tajul Islam new BRTC chairman

Md Tazul Islam, additional secretary of Primary and Mass Education Ministry, has been appointed as the chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC).Tazul replaced Ehsan-E-Elahi, says a press release.Prior to joining BRTC, Md Tajul was secretary of Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.In his career, Md Tajul served at Education Ministry, Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training.