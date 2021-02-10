Keep labour market open for all authorized recruiting agencies: BAIRA

Sommilito Somonnoy Front under Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) on Tuesday formed a human Chain in front of National Press Club in the city, demanding the abolishment of any syndicate involved in the labour migration process especially in Malaysian market.

Leaders of the organization said at the program urged the government to keep the labour market open as usual for every authorized recruiting agency by abolishing the syndicate.

Sommilito Somonnoy Front President Dr Mohammad Faruque presided over the human chain. Addressing the program, the president claimed that only 10 syndicate members of recruiting agencies are looting public money through depriving the governmentand exploiting the poor overseas job-seekers.

At the same time, the syndicate members have snatched away the professional right of the 2,000 authorised recruiting agencies across the country.

At present, the overseas job-seekers are paying above Tk 4 lakh to reach Malaysia instead of the government fixed Tk 37,000 mainly. Vested interest of the syndicate members, he said adding that the government is losing huge chunk of revenue by letting away the chance of sending more population overseas since the syndicate practices monopoly and also lacks professional efficiency.

Among the others, Mostofa Mahmud, the owner of Micro Export House, Managing Director of Liza Overseas Seraj Mia,Dr. J H Gazi, Redowan Khan Borhan, Golam Mostofa Babul, were present.







