Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:12 PM
Home City News

Mannan Bhuiyan's wife passes away

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Mariam Begum, the wife of former BNP secretary general Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan, died on Tuesday at a hospital in the capital. She was 73.
Mariam, also former principal of Dhaka College, breathed her last around 2:15pm at Suhrawardy Hospital, said her younger son Bhuiyan Nandito Nahiyan.
He said his mother had long been suffering from various diseases, including diabetes. "She had been taken to Suhrawardy Hospital after she fell ill earlier in the day (Tuesday) and she died later."
Mariam is survived by two sons and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.    -UNB


