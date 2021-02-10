Maldives Foreign Secretary Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed

Maldives Foreign Secretary Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed and Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy Rector Syed Masud Mahmood Khundoker signing a deal on cooperation between Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy and the Foreign Service Institute of Maldives at the state guest house Padma in the capital on Tuesday. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid and Expatriate Wefare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed look on the deal signing. photo : pid