HC stays ad issued by Transport Dept

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday stayed an advertisement issued by the Department of Government Transport to appoint 466 drivers for Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) across the country.

The court, however, issued a contempt of court rule against its transport commissioner Md Mizanur Rahman and director Ahmed Faisol Imam.

In the rule, the HC wanted to know why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them.

An HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued the stay order and rule after hearing on a petition filed by 28 drivers working in master role.

Lawyer Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal and lawyer Abdus Sattar Palwan argued for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state during the hearing.

Petitioners lawyer Abdus Sattar Palwan told the journalist that on January 7 the authority of the Department of Government Transport issued an advertisement to appoint 466 drivers for Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) across the country.

The advertisement was issued violating a HC verdict delivered on October 3 in 2018 that had directed the authorities concerned to appoint the writ petitioners within 30 days who are working as a driver in master role basis.







