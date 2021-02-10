Man sentenced to life term for raping 12yr-old daughter in Dhaka

A Tribunal in Dhaka on Tuesday sentenced a man to life term imprisonment for raping his 12-year-old daughter in city's Badda area in 2019.

Judge Begum Kamrunnahar of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal -7 of Dhaka delivered the judgment in presence of the accused father, Kamal Hossain.

The tribunal also fined him TK 50,000. He has to spend an additional six months in jail if he fails to pay.

The case statement said the accused-father, Kamal Hossain, on May 4 and May 5 in 2019 raped his own daughter at his rented house at Abdullahbagh area under Badda Police Statuion as his second wife was outside the residence.

In this regard, on this day the victim-daughter filed a rape case with the Badda Police Station accusing the father, Kamal Hossain.

The court examined six prosecution witnesses out of eight.











