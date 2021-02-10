Labour counsellor in Riyadh Mehedi suspended

Former labour wing counsellor of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia Mehedi Hassan, also a deputy secretary of the government, has been suspended for violating service rules and government employees (discipline and appeal) rules.

Suspending Mehedi Hassan, who was accused of misconduct with female service seekers and irregularities during his service period in Riyadh, the Public Administration Ministry on February 8 issued an order.

Earlier, he was brought back from his assignment on January 17 and made officer on special duty (OSD) at the PA Ministry.

The suspension order was effective from January 8.

In the order, the PA Ministry said it had decided to take departmental actions against the DS for his misconduct and violation of service rules.To take the action, it's necessary to suspend him from the post.

Replacing Mehedi Hassan, local counselor of labour wing Muhammad Asaduzzaman was given the charge of counselor of the wing until further notice.





