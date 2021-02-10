Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack        HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast      
Home Back Page

Eight US-Bangla Airlines staff held for smuggling in 7kg of gold

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Eight employees of US-Bangla Airlines have been arrested at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka with 60 gold bars weighing seven kilograms.
The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate arrested them on charge of smuggling gold from a flight of US-Bangla Airlines coming from Dubai on Tuesday morning.
Niazur Rahman Additional Deputy Director General Customs Intelligence said the arrested were identified as  Ali Reza, Saddam Hossain, Rashedul Islam, Abdur Razzak, Ashraful Alam, Abu Saleh, Hanif Dewan and Zahedur Rahman.
The arrested employees were handed over to the Airport police and two separate cases would be filed against them, he said.
The gold bars weighing seven kilograms were seized from the leftover box of the vehicle supplying food for the US Bangla Airlines passengers at 7:00am.
Members of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate said the US-Bangla Airlines flight BS-342 from Dubai landed at Shahjalal International Airport at 7:00am. The leftover food boxes of the passengers were put into the vehicle. Gold bars weighing about 7 kilograms were seized from the boxes after searching the vehicle.
Customs sources said the seized gold bars would be valued at Tk 4 to Tk 5 crore. Eight US-Bangla Airlines employees arrested in were being questioned. Monirul Islam, an Assistant Revenue Officer engaged in the operation, said the US-Bangla aircraft might be seized.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India disaster highlights pressure on Asia’s rivers
Maldives Foreign Secretary Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed
Dhaka cleaners threaten to stop waste collection
Primary Waste Collection Service Provider (PWCSP) formed a human chain
HC stays ad issued by Transport Dept
Man sentenced to life term for raping 12yr-old daughter in Dhaka
Labour counsellor in Riyadh Mehedi suspended
Eight US-Bangla Airlines staff held for smuggling in 7kg of gold


Latest News
14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Bayern Munich eye historic joy of six in Club World Cup final
RMG worker’s hanging body recovered in Savar
Covid Cupid shoots down Thailand Valentine’s Day marriages
2 held with touchstone statue
Shadman ruled out of Dhaka Test
1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held
Oil-rich Libya in poverty after decade of conflict
8 get death penalty in Dipon murder case
Most Read News
All primary school teachers to be vaccinated in a week
Verdict on 9 Mymensingh 'Liberation War criminals' Feb 11
Hearing on Al Jazeera ban Wednesday
Khagrachhari madrasa teacher burnt alive
Mother-daughter found hanging in same rope
Bangladesh-Vietnam ties aim inclusiveness
One killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Hacker tries to poison water supply of Florida city
Gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Global health officials back Oxford vaccine after SA study rings alarm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft