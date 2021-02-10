Eight US-Bangla Airlines staff held for smuggling in 7kg of gold

Eight employees of US-Bangla Airlines have been arrested at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka with 60 gold bars weighing seven kilograms.

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate arrested them on charge of smuggling gold from a flight of US-Bangla Airlines coming from Dubai on Tuesday morning.

Niazur Rahman Additional Deputy Director General Customs Intelligence said the arrested were identified as Ali Reza, Saddam Hossain, Rashedul Islam, Abdur Razzak, Ashraful Alam, Abu Saleh, Hanif Dewan and Zahedur Rahman.

The arrested employees were handed over to the Airport police and two separate cases would be filed against them, he said.

The gold bars weighing seven kilograms were seized from the leftover box of the vehicle supplying food for the US Bangla Airlines passengers at 7:00am.

Members of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate said the US-Bangla Airlines flight BS-342 from Dubai landed at Shahjalal International Airport at 7:00am. The leftover food boxes of the passengers were put into the vehicle. Gold bars weighing about 7 kilograms were seized from the boxes after searching the vehicle.

Customs sources said the seized gold bars would be valued at Tk 4 to Tk 5 crore. Eight US-Bangla Airlines employees arrested in were being questioned. Monirul Islam, an Assistant Revenue Officer engaged in the operation, said the US-Bangla aircraft might be seized.





