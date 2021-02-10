Operation of container, dolphin jetties of PCT to begin in June

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 8: Operation of one container jetty and another dolphin jetty for handling of oil of the Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port will begin from June this year under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

In this connection, the PPP authorities and the CPA have geared up their activities to complete the construction works of the PCT by June this year.

Besides, the authorities have also expedited the process of appointing a foreign operator by May this year.

The Ministry of Shipping took the decision of operation of the PCT under PPP at a meeting held on the second week of August last year.

Engineer Muhammad Mizanur Rahman, Project Director told the Daily Observer that four foreign firms had expressed their willingness to operate the PCT.

The foreign firms are Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia, DP World (Dubai Port) of Dubai and Adani of India and PSA of Singapore.

Mizanur Rahman said the appointed foreign firm will procure all operational equipment for the PCT to operate it.

He further said 75 percent works of the largest Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) had already been completed.

The project was scheduled to be completed by December last year. But the time was extended to June this year.

He said vessel may be berthed in the PCT within short possible time because of terminal being very near to estuary of Karnaphuli River. The cost of project is estimated at Tk1,532 crore.

The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 9.5 draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal, he said.

The Annual container handling capacity of the PCT is 4.45 lakh TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers.

The Chattogram Port handled 3 Million TEUs of containers in the past 2019-20 fiscal. The rate of increase is 2.9 percent.

In the previous fiscal of 2018-19 fiscal, the Chattogram Port handled 2.919 million. The rate of increase was 4 percent.

The Chattogram Port Authority was constructed 128 years back as a general cargo berth. Container handling started in 1977 with only 6 TEUs of container that reached 3 million TEUs in 2019.

Currently a total of 10 container ships can take berth at a time. But the arrival of the container vessels in the Chattogram Port is rapidly increasing with the rapid global containerization in the maritime trade.

For this reason, the CPA has undertaken the project of setting up more container terminals in the country's principal seaport.







