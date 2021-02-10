Punishment for 10-member syndicate demanded

Aggrieved recruiting agents deprived of sending migrants to Malaysian market for the last three years due to a 10-member syndicate have urged the government to open the market for all valid recruiting agents.

Terming the 10-member syndicate 'collaborator, fraud and money launderer', they have demanded immediate punishment for their cheating with the government and the recruiting agents providing wrong information to hold sway over the largest migrant market.

The demands came from a protest meeting of the recruiting agents on Monday night at a city hotel under the banner of 'BAIRA Syndicate Nirmul Oikya Jote (BSNOJ), an alliance of nine organizations of the sector.

Jote Convener Ali Haider Chowdhury chaired the meeting.

At the meeting, Ali Haider Chowdhury, also former secretary general of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA), announced a week-long protest programmes to realize their demands.

According to the programmes, a memorandum will be submitted to the Expatriate Welfare Minister by this week. Besides, they will organize a human chain and press conference to draw attention of the Prime Minister to the misdeeds of the syndicate.

Among others, immediate past BAIRA President Benazir Ahmed, former President Abul Bashar, recruiting agent leaders Habibur Rahman Khan, Shahdat Hossain, Moazzem Hossain, Akbar Hossain Manju, Abul Barkat, Fakhrul Islam, Harun Ur Rashid, Mujibur Rahman, Arifur Rahman, Mosharraf Hossain, Mohammad Ali, Nur Mohammad, AKM Jasim Uddin, Mokbul Hossain, Fatema Begum and Tipu Sultan also spoke at the programme.

The speakers claimed that the 10-member syndicate of recruiting agents has captured the Malaysian migrants market for years giving the government wrong information.

They convinced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina saying Malaysia wants limited agents for the work.

At the same time they told Malaysia that Bangladesh wanted limited number of agents for the job to curve irregularities. As a result, all Bangladeshi recruiting agents missed the chance to send migrants there while they pocketed crores of taka and laundered them, they said.

Blaming the syndicate for failure to send around 13 lakh migrants to the country in last three years, recruiting agent leaders said according to the agreement with Malaysia, Bangladesh was supposed to send 15 lakh people during the period.

But, only 2.7 lakh migrants were sent with higher migration cost. Malaysia stopped receiving migrants due to irregularities and higher migration cost of the syndicate.

They demanded the government interference to reopen the Malaysian market for all recruiting agents and find out new markets for the migrants.







