

Cops cannot be captors



Such serious offence is what we least expect from the country's top law enforcement agency. Cops cannot be captors. And this is not the first time when a group of constables have been involved in such a despicable act. As recently as January 3, police were accused of the custodial torture and subsequent death of a 30-year-old law student Rejaul Karim Reja in Barisal. Earlier on December 25 last year, two policemen of Sitakunda Model Police Station were arrested on charge of mugging Tk 2.80 lakh from a driver, after introducing themselves as 'members of the Detective Branch' at Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram.



On a separate incident, 12 police officials were transferred on Monday in a major reshuffle in the police administration. Superintendent of Police SM Tanvir Arafat, who came under the spotlight over a squabble with a senior judicial magistrate, has been transferred from Kushtia to Barishal.



It is disturbing to note, how a group of policemen in different capacities have become engaged in torture and extortion cases in recent times. And it is also time to tighten surveillance over lower rank members of the police.



Most importantly, police officials are not above the law and higher authorities cannot absolve themselves of responsibility for corruption of those under them.



Our point in case, simply taking disciplinary action against the six identified constables is not enough. There must be a cultural shift from within the police force itself that expels such abusive and immoral practices from within. All corrupt police officials must be tried for breaking the laws that they are meant to uphold. But who's there to bell the cat within the police administration?



Last of all, though a handful of corrupt police officials have hugely tarnished the law enforcement agency's image - but for a reasonable period our police had often come under the spotlight for its anti-people role - for its blatant abuse of power and corrupt practices.



Without a fundamental change, it is the marginalised citizens of this country who will continue to suffer and have their human rights violated, with little way out to justice. That fundamental change in the police must begin from now, otherwise reform won't take place. Chattogram district police on Sunday arrested six police constables of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) on charge of extortion. The arrestees have been allegedly involved in extorting money from a contractor after picking him up from his house at the district's Anwara upazila on February 4. However, senior officials of the CMP and Chattogram district police have largely remained silent over the issue, refusing to disclose information in detail to the media.Such serious offence is what we least expect from the country's top law enforcement agency. Cops cannot be captors. And this is not the first time when a group of constables have been involved in such a despicable act. As recently as January 3, police were accused of the custodial torture and subsequent death of a 30-year-old law student Rejaul Karim Reja in Barisal. Earlier on December 25 last year, two policemen of Sitakunda Model Police Station were arrested on charge of mugging Tk 2.80 lakh from a driver, after introducing themselves as 'members of the Detective Branch' at Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram.On a separate incident, 12 police officials were transferred on Monday in a major reshuffle in the police administration. Superintendent of Police SM Tanvir Arafat, who came under the spotlight over a squabble with a senior judicial magistrate, has been transferred from Kushtia to Barishal.It is disturbing to note, how a group of policemen in different capacities have become engaged in torture and extortion cases in recent times. And it is also time to tighten surveillance over lower rank members of the police.Most importantly, police officials are not above the law and higher authorities cannot absolve themselves of responsibility for corruption of those under them.Our point in case, simply taking disciplinary action against the six identified constables is not enough. There must be a cultural shift from within the police force itself that expels such abusive and immoral practices from within. All corrupt police officials must be tried for breaking the laws that they are meant to uphold. But who's there to bell the cat within the police administration?Last of all, though a handful of corrupt police officials have hugely tarnished the law enforcement agency's image - but for a reasonable period our police had often come under the spotlight for its anti-people role - for its blatant abuse of power and corrupt practices.Without a fundamental change, it is the marginalised citizens of this country who will continue to suffer and have their human rights violated, with little way out to justice. That fundamental change in the police must begin from now, otherwise reform won't take place.