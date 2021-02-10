Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Teacher’s Protection Act

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Dear Sir
Teachers are the builder of the nation. Unless their highest honour and dignity are guaranteed, the expected prosperity of the nation will be disrupted. Sad but true, recently, the brutal attacks on primary school teachers in the country have increased at an alarming rate. Teachers are being harassed by the president or members of the school management committee for taking decisions on various developmental works of the school and accounting of the money spent.

Teachers have to be bloody even due to family or social disputes. Women teachers are not spared from such a nasty attack. Recently, an assistant teacher was killed by terrorists in Puthia, Rajshahi. Although he was the son of a heroic freedom fighter of the country and a general teacher, he was not spared from the terrible clutches of terrorists.

The overall prosperity and development of the nation are bound to stumble if such heinous matters cannot be stopped with the heroic artisans of the future generation of the country. It is time to enact the 'Teacher's Protection Act' to stop such unforeseen and tragic incidents in the future. At the same time, it is necessary to bring the culprits under the law after proper investigation of all the incidents that have already taken place.

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



