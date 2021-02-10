

The Coronavirus vaccine diplomacy



The United States, Russia and China are all trying to increase their influence in the region by helping Middle Eastern countries with the corona vaccine. It remains to be seen how successful their vaccine diplomacy will be and who can compete with whom. The United States, however, has lagged far behind. And China is taking this opportunity.



However, the United States and many Europian countries including the United Kingdom have approved BionTech Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca. In addition, Russia has approved the Sputnik V and China the Sinovac vaccine. China has launched the vaccine diplomacy around the world, including Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and Brazil, through its pharmaceutical companies Sinopharm and Sinovac. China is making every effort to prevent vaccines from various Western pharmaceutical companies from entering or occupying the market, especially in the Middle East.



The US-based pharmaceutical company Moderna, the German-American company Pfizer and the British-Swedish Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are also trying to dominate market in the region. Russia, on the other hand, invented the first coronavirus vaccine. In August last year, the country approved their Sputnik V vaccine. They claim that the Sputnik V vaccine is more than 95 per cent effective and safe. If their claims are true, the demand for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will be higher than Moderna, Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines or China's Sinovac. That is why Russia is trying hard to market its vaccine in the Middle East and other parts of the world.



One of the reasons for China's strengthening vaccine diplomacy is that the country has been accused of spreading the coronavirus around the world from a research institute in Wuhan. The country has stepped up its vaccine diplomacy to overcome this. As part of its image recovery, China first extended a helping hand to countries whose economies had been damaged by the coronavirus. It did it particularly in the Gulf countries and Africa. Due to China's strong vaccine diplomacy, GCC member countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, have approved the use of Chinese vaccines. China, on the other hand, sends doctors, masks and other equipment to African countries to combat the coronavirus.



However, different countries are raising questions about the effectiveness of Chinese vaccine. The Hong Kong government once wanted to get the vaccine from China's Sinovac Company quickly. But now they are in no hurry because most people in Hong Kong have no confidence in Sinovac. It is very clear that the people of Hong Kong are more attracted to the vaccine of Germany and the United Kingdom.



The lack of confidence in vaccine has been seen in many more countries. For example, the people of India cannot trust the vaccines made in their country. In neighbouring countries including Bangladesh, people are questioning the vaccine supplied from India. Vaccine distrust is having an impact on vaccine diplomacy. Researchers in Brazil say clinical trials have found that the Chinese vaccine is 74 per cent effective, but its effectiveness drops to 54.4 per cent when used to prevent corona epidemics. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain say they have found evidence of 86 per cent effectiveness in the third round of trials of Chinese vaccines in their countries.



There is not enough information about the effects of the vaccine for the elderly. Two German newspapers reported, citing official sources that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine did not work for people aged 65 and over. So Germany wants to give the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to people under the age of 65. The success rate there is only 7%. However, that claim was denied by Oxford-AstraZeneca.



There is also a hint of a forward-looking diplomacy, excluding the UAE's dependence on Washington for vaccines. The Emirati government expects the Biden administration to cut off the special benefits that the United Arab Emirates received from the United States under Donald Trump. Their fear is that President Biden will force the UAE to change its authoritarian foreign policy. That is why the country already wants to tie the knot with China.



Emirate, however, also approved the purchase of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use. Through this they want to maintain good relations with Moscow. China has also sent vaccines to Iraq. Beijing has sent corona vaccines and medical equipment to Iraq as part of an initiative to build ties with various countries through its connectivity network Belt and Road Initiative.



On the other hand, an Iranian official said they were focusing on collecting coronavirus vaccines from Russia and China. This indicates the friendly relations between China and Russia with Iran.



Saudi Arabia is the first country in the Middle East to approve the purchase of the vaccine by Pfizer Biontech. Jordan, Qatar and Oman later followed Saudi Arabia in buying vaccines from the same company. The idea is that through this, these countries want to build a balanced relationship with the new US government.



Russia has also expanded Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy in the Middle East. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad said they were in talks with Russia to buy the Sputnik V vaccine they produced. The Syrian people will soon have access to Russia's Sputnik and other vaccines they produce. Russia has stepped in to intervene militarily in the wake of a US-backed armed uprising to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. As a result, Russia's influence in Syria is so great that it was inevitable that Syria would buy the vaccine from Russia.



Meanwhile, Israel has imported Pfizer vaccine. But the Jewish state has refused to give any vaccine to the 5 million Palestinians trapped in Gaza and the West Bank. As a result, the Palestinians have collected the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia. Egypt, however, is buying the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The country is also buying vaccines from China's Sinopharm company and vaccines from Russia. Through this, the country wants to maintain relations with all superpowers.



Turkey is buying about 10 million vaccines from China in two phases. It is not clear why Turkey is so interested in China's vaccine. However, the country's Freedom and Justice Party-led government is thought to be moving away from Washington and interested to strengthen relations with China.



China is pursuing an aggressive foreign policy to establish its hegemony against the United States. As part of that, the country is expanding its vaccine diplomacy. They are also succeeding in this regard. The United States, on the other hand, has failed miserably, especially in the Middle East.

The writer is a student of

Rajshahi University







The three major powers of the world, the United States, Russia and China, are trying to exert their influence by exploiting the geopolitics of different regions. To achieve objectives they are using political, economic and diplomatic and even military influence. Covid-19 vaccine has been added to this list. How they use the vaccine as a tool of influence is truly surprising.The United States, Russia and China are all trying to increase their influence in the region by helping Middle Eastern countries with the corona vaccine. It remains to be seen how successful their vaccine diplomacy will be and who can compete with whom. The United States, however, has lagged far behind. And China is taking this opportunity.However, the United States and many Europian countries including the United Kingdom have approved BionTech Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca. In addition, Russia has approved the Sputnik V and China the Sinovac vaccine. China has launched the vaccine diplomacy around the world, including Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and Brazil, through its pharmaceutical companies Sinopharm and Sinovac. China is making every effort to prevent vaccines from various Western pharmaceutical companies from entering or occupying the market, especially in the Middle East.The US-based pharmaceutical company Moderna, the German-American company Pfizer and the British-Swedish Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are also trying to dominate market in the region. Russia, on the other hand, invented the first coronavirus vaccine. In August last year, the country approved their Sputnik V vaccine. They claim that the Sputnik V vaccine is more than 95 per cent effective and safe. If their claims are true, the demand for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will be higher than Moderna, Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines or China's Sinovac. That is why Russia is trying hard to market its vaccine in the Middle East and other parts of the world.One of the reasons for China's strengthening vaccine diplomacy is that the country has been accused of spreading the coronavirus around the world from a research institute in Wuhan. The country has stepped up its vaccine diplomacy to overcome this. As part of its image recovery, China first extended a helping hand to countries whose economies had been damaged by the coronavirus. It did it particularly in the Gulf countries and Africa. Due to China's strong vaccine diplomacy, GCC member countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, have approved the use of Chinese vaccines. China, on the other hand, sends doctors, masks and other equipment to African countries to combat the coronavirus.However, different countries are raising questions about the effectiveness of Chinese vaccine. The Hong Kong government once wanted to get the vaccine from China's Sinovac Company quickly. But now they are in no hurry because most people in Hong Kong have no confidence in Sinovac. It is very clear that the people of Hong Kong are more attracted to the vaccine of Germany and the United Kingdom.The lack of confidence in vaccine has been seen in many more countries. For example, the people of India cannot trust the vaccines made in their country. In neighbouring countries including Bangladesh, people are questioning the vaccine supplied from India. Vaccine distrust is having an impact on vaccine diplomacy. Researchers in Brazil say clinical trials have found that the Chinese vaccine is 74 per cent effective, but its effectiveness drops to 54.4 per cent when used to prevent corona epidemics. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain say they have found evidence of 86 per cent effectiveness in the third round of trials of Chinese vaccines in their countries.There is not enough information about the effects of the vaccine for the elderly. Two German newspapers reported, citing official sources that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine did not work for people aged 65 and over. So Germany wants to give the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to people under the age of 65. The success rate there is only 7%. However, that claim was denied by Oxford-AstraZeneca.There is also a hint of a forward-looking diplomacy, excluding the UAE's dependence on Washington for vaccines. The Emirati government expects the Biden administration to cut off the special benefits that the United Arab Emirates received from the United States under Donald Trump. Their fear is that President Biden will force the UAE to change its authoritarian foreign policy. That is why the country already wants to tie the knot with China.Emirate, however, also approved the purchase of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use. Through this they want to maintain good relations with Moscow. China has also sent vaccines to Iraq. Beijing has sent corona vaccines and medical equipment to Iraq as part of an initiative to build ties with various countries through its connectivity network Belt and Road Initiative.On the other hand, an Iranian official said they were focusing on collecting coronavirus vaccines from Russia and China. This indicates the friendly relations between China and Russia with Iran.Saudi Arabia is the first country in the Middle East to approve the purchase of the vaccine by Pfizer Biontech. Jordan, Qatar and Oman later followed Saudi Arabia in buying vaccines from the same company. The idea is that through this, these countries want to build a balanced relationship with the new US government.Russia has also expanded Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy in the Middle East. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad said they were in talks with Russia to buy the Sputnik V vaccine they produced. The Syrian people will soon have access to Russia's Sputnik and other vaccines they produce. Russia has stepped in to intervene militarily in the wake of a US-backed armed uprising to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. As a result, Russia's influence in Syria is so great that it was inevitable that Syria would buy the vaccine from Russia.Meanwhile, Israel has imported Pfizer vaccine. But the Jewish state has refused to give any vaccine to the 5 million Palestinians trapped in Gaza and the West Bank. As a result, the Palestinians have collected the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia. Egypt, however, is buying the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The country is also buying vaccines from China's Sinopharm company and vaccines from Russia. Through this, the country wants to maintain relations with all superpowers.Turkey is buying about 10 million vaccines from China in two phases. It is not clear why Turkey is so interested in China's vaccine. However, the country's Freedom and Justice Party-led government is thought to be moving away from Washington and interested to strengthen relations with China.China is pursuing an aggressive foreign policy to establish its hegemony against the United States. As part of that, the country is expanding its vaccine diplomacy. They are also succeeding in this regard. The United States, on the other hand, has failed miserably, especially in the Middle East.The writer is a student ofRajshahi University