

Living with toxic air particles



A study has warned that the air quality in Bangladesh has been rapidly declining since 2010. Capital Dhaka is consistently ranked as one of the top polluted capital cities, with the concentration of a dangerous substance known as particulate matter 2.5 in the air - over 10 times the maximum level set by the World Health Organisation (WHO). WHO has set the safe level of the substance to 10'g/m3 (one-millionth of a gram). A recent study on air quality in the world's most polluted 50 cities by Rodriguez-Urrego and Rodriguez-Urrego (2020) found that Dhaka is the second most polluted cities in the world with an average annual Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 level of 97.1 ?g/m3.



The presence of gaseous pollutants, like Carbon Monoxide (CO), Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), Ozone (O3) and Methane (CH4) has been found by the Department of Environment (DoE) in the air of Dhaka city in alarming quantity. But what is more alarming is the presence of fine dust (particulate pollutants or Particulate Matters) of Sulphate, Nitrates, Ammonia, Sodium Chloride, Black Carbon and mineral in the air, says DoE director.



Most damaging particles are of the sizes of 10 microns in diameter and smaller (PM 10 and 2.5) as they can penetrate and lodge deep inside the lungs. According to the WHO, chronic exposure to such particles increases the risks of developing cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and even cancer in the lung and the urinary tract or bladder in human body.



Breathing toxic air has been linked to lower respiratory infections like, pneumonia, cardiovascular disease--including ischemic heart disease and stroke--some cancers, and chronic respiratory diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Household air pollution and ambient particles pollution are among the top risk factors for loss of healthy life years, according to the Global Burden of Disease study.



The country has been seeing an alarming increase in deaths, due to air pollution in recent years. Toxic air led to 173,500 deaths in 2019, which is over 50,000 more than the year 2017. The death toll was 123,000 in Bangladesh, due to indoor and outdoor air pollution, according to two US-based institutes-the Health Effects Institute (HEI) and Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). The US-based Health Effects Institute and Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation jointly published the report titled "State of Global Air 2020".



According to a World Bank report, 15,000 people are dying due to air pollution every year in Bangladesh. Among the top 10 causes of death in Bangladesh five are: 1. Lung cancer (13 per cent), 2. lower respiratory tract infections (7 per cent), 3. chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (7 per cent), 4. sschemic heart disease (6 per cent), 5. stroke (5 per cent)--all related to air pollution. According to the National Institute of Diseases of Chest and Hospital (NIDCH), nearly seven million people in Bangladesh suffer from asthma - over half of them children.



In 2019, the first-ever comprehensive analysis of air pollution's global impact on newborns finds that outdoor and household particulate matter pollution contributed to the deaths of nearly 500,000 babies in their first month of life, which is 20 per cent of newborn deaths worldwide. Most of these deaths are related to complications like low birth weight and preterm birth, according to a new global study, State of Global Air 2020 (SoGA 2020). The fourth leading risk factor for early death, added 6.67 million deaths to the global toll in 2019, according to a new study published on Oct 21, 2020.



A public notice by DoE in December 2017, states that 58 per cent of the particulate pollutants responsible for the smog in the air of Dhaka city comes from the orthodox brick kilns around and inside Dhaka, 18 per cent from road dust and soil dust, 10 per cent from motor vehicles, 8 per cent from burning of biomass and 6 per cent from other sources.



A special report, titled "Health and Climate Change" launched by the WHO during Conference of Parties 24 (COP24), revealed that burning fossil fuels is not only heating up the planet, but also polluting clean air. In the process, around 7 million people dying worldwide every year and costs an estimated US$ 5.11 trillion in welfare losses globally and the health impacts of air pollution are estimated to cost more than 4 per cent of GDP. The report also presented recommendations for policymakers to mitigate the multifaceted impacts of a changing global climate on human health.



"We should make the climate fight the air pollution and promote healthier lifestyle," said Team Leader, Climate Change and Health at WHO, Dr Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum. He said the sources of air pollution are the same as those of greenhouse gas emissions which are driving climate change; hence steps to protect the climate will also pay for themselves in terms of health benefits.



In a ruling believed to be the first of its kind in France, the appeals court in Bordeaux overturned an expulsion order against the 40-year-old man as he would face "a worsening of his respiratory pathology due to air pollution" in his country of origin, British daily The Guardian reported on January 12, 2021. "To my knowledge, this is the first time a French court has applied the environment as one of its criteria in such a case," the report quoted the unnamed man's lawyer, Ludovic Riviere. "It decided my client's life would be endangered by the air quality in Bangladesh."



It is imperative to control the toxic air particles to improve the environmental situation in Bangladesh for present generation as well as for our next generations.

Tarequl Islam Munna, Correspondent, American International News Service, Columnist and Conservator,

Wildlife and Environment





